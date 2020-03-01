Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Stuns In Pink Crop Top And Printed Panties

Colombian fitness model Ariana James recently went online and posted a new hot picture on her Instagram account, one which became an instant hit.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen rocking a pink crop top, one that featured a low-cut neckline. She teamed her top with a pair of printed blue panties. The risque ensemble allowed the model to show off a glimpse of her cleavage, her taut stomach, and abs, as well as her enviable thighs.

Staying true to her style, Ariana opted for minimal makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, and well-defined eyebrows. The hottie did not wear any lipstick or eyeshadow to keep it natural. She painted her perfectly-manicured nails with a light-pink polish to beautify her hands and ditched accessories to keep it simple, yet sexy.

The fitness queen wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders and arms.

For the picture, Ariana stood at a nondescript location, leaned against a railing, looked away from the camera and parted her lips.

The hottie wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she thanked every person who has been looking at her picture.

Within nine hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, the snap has accrued more than 85,000 likes and above 860 comments. Such a volume of interest shows that the hottie is extremely popular on Instagram, so it should be no surprise that many of her sexy posts instantly go viral.

Per usual, fans and followers appreciated Ariana for her stunning figure and beautiful looks and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You are so precious, Ari. Thank you for cheering me up with your beautiful pictures. Have a good day, pretty woman!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I love you, Ariana! You are the only person that motivates me the most, not only physically but in all aspects of my life,” another user chimed in.

“This is amazing! You’re beautiful inside and out, keep rocking!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer, totally ignoring that the model is married, asked her to be his wife.

“Omg, you are such a beautiful and sexy girl. Will you marry me?” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “wow, wow and wow,” “true stunner,” and “phenomenal” to praise the hottie.

Apart from Ariana’s regular fans and followers, many of fellow models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Nina Serebrova and Yaslen Clemente.