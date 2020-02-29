‘Maxim’ Bombshell Italia ‘Toochi’ Kash Unzips Her Sexy Bodysuit To Reveal Intense Cleavage

Sexy stunner Italia “Toochi” Kash cranked up the heat on Instagram yesterday by sharing a sexy snap of herself wearing a blue bodysuit. Kash’s 3.6 million followers are accustomed to seeing the curvy babe wearing extremely skimpy outfits. She loves to tease her admirers and show off her curvy breasts and bodacious booty.

For her newest picture, Kash rocked a bright blue one-piece with graffiti-style type scribbled across the fabric. She didn’t say who designed her outfit. As if seeing the brunette bombshell in a high-leg outfit that flashed her thick thighs wasn’t hot enough, the vixen also unzipped her top to the center of her chest, revealing her voluptuous breasts and plunging cleavage. Her cross tattoo beneath her bust was visible. She teasingly asked her fans if they liked to see her with the outfit zipped or unzipped in her caption.

To complete her look, Kash left her thick, luxurious locks loose, allowing the soft curls to settle on her shoulders. She playfully tugged on one of her tendrils to add to the overall sexiness of the image. The model also applied a full face of makeup, with special detail paid to her almond-shaped eyes. The beauty used a light red shade of eyeshadow on her eyelids and along her waterline. She dabbed a little bit of white shadow in the corners of her eyes to brighten her hazel irises and thickened her lashes with mascara.

She also groomed her eyebrows to create flawless arches. To accentuate her cheekbones, Kash used bronzer and blush. Finally, she filled in her plump lips with pink lipstick.

Kash didn’t indicate where the photo was taken, but it appeared to be near a window, possibly inside of her house. The image proved to be very popular with her many admirers. Lots of tongues were wagging in her comments section as people congregated to praise Kash’s phenomenal figure and good looks.

In less than thirteen hours, Kash’s post racked up over 53,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments. Several people were especially complimentary about the color of her one-piece and how it suited her skin tone.

“All the way off your amazing body you hot sexy goddess,” raved one admirer.

“Dosen’t matter your stunning,” wrote another fan, adding a heart eyes emoji to their remark.

