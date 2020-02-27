Megan Thee Stallion Admits How Rumors About Who She’s Dating Give Her ‘Anxiety’

Megan Thee Stallion is officially tired of the many dating rumors she’s endured in her career.

Although she has been rapping for several years, the “Big Ole Freak” artist found major success last year. She had several hits on the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time, as well as a viral catchphrase, “Hot Girl Summer.” However, Megan shared during her cover story with Rolling Stone that her fame has come with several misconceptions about her dating life. She shared with the publication that being the subject of multiple romantic rumors has stressed her out in the past. She admitted that these have given her “a little anxiety” and she has been more mindful about who she spends time with as a result.

“You got to be careful what you’re doing in public because sometimes people spin it like it’s something else,” the 25-year-old rapper said.

Megan also said that the rumors she faces come after she is seen partying with celebrities of the opposite sex. She explained that while she can usually laugh the reports off, they do ultimately affect her. She also admitted that the speculation hinders her from focusing on her goals and current career at times.

“People think that if I’m hanging out with anybody, it got to be, ‘Oh, they’re having sex.’ Why can’t I just be turnt up with my friend tonight?” Megan asked, after further sharing that these reports are published “because they want some attention, and I cannot feed into it.”

Since her rise to fame, Megan has been linked to several big names, including Tristan Thompson and Trey Songz, per Hollywood Life. More recently, she turned heads after she was seen with rapper G-Eazy. The “No Limit” performer was seen kissing Megan’s cheek in a viral Instagram video, one that made fans of the artists believe that the two were dating and sparked a frenzy on social media. Megan then shut down the rumor on her Twitter page just one day later.

As for her current love life, Megan has shared that she’s currently single. The “Diamonds” rapper has only admitted to dating fellow Roc Nation artist Moneybagg Yo, though the two ended their relationship last year.

Megan’s interview is a part of Rolling Stone‘s “Women Shaping the Future” issue. The digital cover of the issue shows her wearing a tight red latex bodysuit with a matching bra. She paired the look with a red fur coat and red lipstick and was photographed standing with one hand on her hip and another on her chest.