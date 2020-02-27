‘Gymshark’ Whitney Simmons Showcases Fit Physique In A Frilly String Bikini By The Pool

Whitney Simmons went into full bombshell mode in a skimpy bikini for her most recent Instagram photos. The self-proclaimed “gymshark” published the post to her feed on Wednesday.

In the sexy snaps, Whitney looked smoking hot as she sported a pink, frilly string bikini. The tiny two-piece left little to the imagination as it flaunted the model’s fit physique, including her toned arms, abundant cleavage, tiny waist, flat tummy, impressive abs, curvy hips, booty, and long, lean legs on full display.

In the first photo, Whitney laid on the edge of a swimming pool that overlooked a white sand beach and stunning ocean. Green foliage can be seen directly behind her as she rested her head on her arms and ran her fingers through her hair. She had her eyes closed and looked peaceful as she soaked up the sun. The second shot featured the model with her head up as she posed for the camera with a sultry stare on her face.

Whitney wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in loose strands that fell down her back as she relaxed near the water.

She also appeared to rock a natural makeup look. The application included defined eyebrows, long lashes, a fresh face, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow on her face, and nude lips.

In the caption of the snaps, the model told her fans that it was a great day to be alive.

Meanwhile, many of Whitney’s more than 3 million followers flocked to show their support for the photos. The post earned more than 177,000 likes and over 1,600 comments in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform.

“I thought this was an ad for Victoria’s Secret,” one of Whitney’s followers stated in the comments section.

“Stop me dead in my tracks!! My girl is a model. I hope you’re having the best bday getaway! You deserve it,” remarked another admirer.

“Omg where did you get that bathing suit doll! Please tell us,” a third comment read.

“Thank you for your motivation,” a fourth social media user told the model.

