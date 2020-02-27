Devon Windsor & Lorena Rae Bend Over In Bikinis: ‘Feelin Cheeky Today’

The Victoria's Secret models got very 'cheeky' in a risque new beach photo.

Victoria’s Secret models Devon Windsor and Lorena Rae got very “cheeky” in a sultry snap shared to social media this week as they bent over in their bikinis. In the new NSFW snap, which was shared by the official Instagram account of Devon’s swimwear line Devon Windsor Swim on February 26, the beauties both showed a whole lot of skin in their bikinis during a trip to the beach.

The two lingerie models stood back to back with the ocean and stunning orange and blue sunset visible behind them as they both bent forwards for a pretty risqué pose.

The twosome stood just a few inches away from one another as they were photographed from the side with the sunset only just visible in between them. Devon – who recently stunned in a red-hot bikini look from her own line – looked straight forwards as she stood on the left of the snap and Lorena gave the camera a pretty sultry look as she turned her head to the right while she stood on the right.

The genetically blessed duo appeared to wear very similar dark swimwear looks for the photo, which appeared to be an outtake from a recent professional photo shoot for the popular swim line.

Though their bodies were slightly out of focus, the camera did focus in on the ocean water behind them which stretched for miles.

Both flashed a whole lot of leg as well as their toned, bare torsos as they rested their hands above their knees with their booties pushed towards one another.

They also matched one another with large white towels wrapped around their hair and stretching down their backs.

In the caption, Tropic of C’s official account admitted that the stunning supermodels were feeling “cheeky” alongside a sunset and a peach emoji.

The account also tagged the two stars’ official Instagram accounts in the new post, which has received hundreds of likes since it was first posted to the social media site, but didn’t reveal the exact tropical location where the photo shoot took place.

It also wasn’t revealed in the caption which exact swimwear looks the beauties sported, though the twosome have joined forces to model a number of different looks from the brand, which officially launched last year, in the past.

In one equally risqué snap shared to social media just last month, the two lingerie and swimwear models ditched their bikini tops completely as they posed in front of the ocean once again for another shoot.

In the NSFW black-and-white photo, Lorena and Devon gave fans a good look at their all over tans as they posed with their bare backs to the camera and their arms covering their chests.