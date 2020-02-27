Fitness Model Valentina Lequeux Flaunts Gym-Honed Figure & Pert Booty In Thong Bikini

Valentina Lequeux is an Instagram fitness model who boasts 1.8 million followers on the popular social media site. She enjoys imparting advice and tips onto her followers while also showing off her sculpted figure and exercise demonstration videos.

On Wednesday, February 27, the blonde beauty took to the photo-sharing site to flaunt her enviable physique in a tiny bikini while also giving her followers advice on how to improve their glutes. In the two-photo post, Valentina stuns in a bright-orange two-piece string bikini with a beautiful ocean view in the background. The thong bottoms put her sculpted glutes on full display while her muscles are visible beneath her bare, bronzed skin.

In the first photo, the model stands with her back to the camera as she tilts her head to the side and slightly back, letting her thick, blonde tresses cascade freely down her back, reaching nearly to her backside. She flashes a bright-white smile towards the camera while showing off thick lashes and black-lined eyes.

The second photo differs slightly in that Valentina is photographed as she flips her head and hair back, her thick locks captured as they fall back into position. With her arms stretched up above her head, the model shows off her chiseled bicep muscles and toned tummy.

In the caption of the post, Valentina gives her followers advice on how to improve their booty, leaving three potential reasons as to why they may not be seeing results. She adds that with an excess of information on social media, it can be easy to get confused and not know what to do.

The first reason that the model points out is that they may not have full awareness of their muscles and the biomechanics of their glutes. The second reason is that they aren’t allowing their body to recover enough. Finally, Valentina explains that they may not be consistent enough with their nutrition.

The post earned over 40,000 likes and hundreds of comments in the first day of being posted. Many of Valentina’s followers thanked her for the advice and explained their own difficulties with improving their glutes. Others gushed over the model’s fantastic figure, calling her “beautiful” and “goals.”

“Soo much respect for your dedication and hard work. You inspire me soooooo much,” one Instagram user commented.

“You look absolutely stunning,” another social media user penned, following up with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Just what I needed to hear!,” yet another fan chimed in.