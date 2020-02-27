Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Lies In Bed In Pink Lingerie In New Instagram Snap

Tarsha Whitmore sent sultry vibes on her Instagram feed this morning with a seductive snap that saw her lying in bed in nothing but her underwear. Shared with fans in the early pre-dawn hours ET, the tantalizing photo showed Tarsha rocking a pastel-pink lingerie set from Oh Polly. The gorgeous Australian model unabashedly showed off her voluptuous figure in the skimpy apparel, shooting a half-flirty, half-drowsy look at the camera. The stunner captioned the pic with a sleeping-face emoji to suggest that she was getting ready for bed — and, given that the photo was posted late in the evening local time (AEST), her apparent drowsiness was certainly understandable.

The Aussie bombshell looked dreamy in the trendy lingerie set, which was a sporty, deep-cut design that highlighted all of her curves. The set consisted of a plunge bralette and high-waist, high-cut bottoms, and showed a lot of skin, particularly emphasizing the model’s busty assets and round, curvy hips. Tarsha exposed some serious cleavage in the low-cut bra, which featured thin spaghetti straps that beautifully framed her decolletage. At the same time, the sizzling blonde showed off her trim waist and flaunted her strong, shapely thighs.

The 19-year-old hottie was lounging on crisp, white bed-sheets and had her torso prompted up on a set of pillows. She rested one elbow on the pillows, raising her hand to her forehead in a coquettish gesture, and placed her other hand on her bared thigh. The model was photographed from a high angle that offered a great view of her splendid physique. A few elements of decor were captured in the shot, giving fans a peek into the beauty’s bedroom.

The stunning Instagram model paired the revealing look with a chic glam and hairstyle. The babe sported a face full of makeup that included a shimmering white eyeshadow, plenty of highlighter, and a peach blush. She wore bold faux eyelashes and appeared to be sporting a peach shade on her plump lips. The lipstick, if she indeed wore any, was very close to her natural lip color, prompting one fan to ask Tarsha about her glam.

“Do you wear anything on your lips? Like a gloss, tint or lipstick? Xx,” read their comment.

The model accessorized with a stylish pink manicure that perfectly matched the color of her lingerie. She didn’t wear any jewelry save for a shiny navel piercing, which lured the gaze to her tone midriff and abs. Her golden tresses were swept to the side and fell over her shoulder in loose waves, cascading down her perky chest.

The snap was very well received by her followers, racking up more than 9,780 likes and close to 100 comments in just two hours of having been posted. Fans appeared to be charmed by the sexy look, which they labeled as “insane” and “unreal.”

“Pure beauty,” wrote one person, adding a pair of growing-heart emoji.

A second Instagrammer dubbed Tarsha “an Authentic Beauty,” leaving a rose, heart-eyes, and sparkling-heart emoji for the model.

“You’re the most beautiful the most gorgeous girl I’ve ever seen in my life xxxxxx,” gushed a third follower.

The new update comes just three days after Tarsha posed in Calvin Klein lingerie for another sultry bedroom snap.