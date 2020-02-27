Suzy Cortez Barely Covers NSFW Parts In Minuscule Metallic Swimsuit

Suzy Cortez barely even covered her body in the most recent snap that was added to her sexy feed. Today, the smokeshow gave her fans a whole lot to talk about as she shared not just one but three hot new photos with fans on Instagram. In one of the most recent images, the black-haired beauty sizzled in a skimpy one-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

In the sultry new photo, the model posed in front of a metallic backdrop for what she called a “futuristic” shoot. She showed off her gorgeous figure in an incredibly small silver one-piece that barely covered her chest and modesty, showing off ample amounts of cleavage, as well as her taut tummy and toned and tanned legs. She playfully grabbed at her chest as she looked down toward the ground.

Cortez wore her long, dark locks down and straight, adding a pair of dangly earrings and a ring to the ensemble. The social media star also rocked a flawless makeup application that came complete with dark black mascara, eyeliner, silver eyeshadow, blush, and highlighter. She added a pair of matching over-the-knee boots to the mix, while the tattoos on her arm were also visible in the snapshot.

Cortez credited her photographer in the caption of the image, posting a flame emoji as well.

In just four short hours of going live on her page, the update has earned the Latina beauty a ton of attention with over 12,000 likes, in addition to well over 180 comments. Some social media users took to the shot to let her know that her body looks amazing while countless others raved over her NSFW outfit.

“Absolutely breathtaking and tantalizing in that pose especially your amazing beauty.” one fan gushed, adding a flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Now that’s the Bomb shot!!! You’re incredible,” another Instagram user added.

“Respectfully….MY GOODNESS,” a third follower chimed in, adding a series of red heart emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner dropped jaws in another hot look, one where she was wearing a red outfit. The sultry snapshot flaunted the model’s rock-hard body in a seriously skimpy lingerie set that included a red lace top with sheer, nude paneling that pushed up her chest and showed off much of her cleavage. That photo garnered rave reviews from fans with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.