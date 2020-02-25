Miami Hottie Alexa Collins Sizzles In Black Bikini With Metallic Fringe: ‘Feeling Like A Rockstar’

Alexa Collins served up some serious looks in a racy bikini for a brand new Instagram upload. The Miami model stunned her fans when she shared the post on Tuesday afternoon.

In the sexy snaps, Alexa got steamy as she rocked a black string bikini with metallic silver fringe around the top. The tiny two-piece flaunted the model’s toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips, booty, long, lean legs, flat tummy, and ample cleavage.

In the first photo, the model stands with one of her hips pushed out and a sultry stare on her face as she grabs at her bikini bottoms. The second shot featured Alexa in a similar pose with her hands in front of her as she looked away from the camera.

The third photo shows the blond bombshell with one arm wrapped around her waist and her other hand running through her hair.

Alexa wore her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in loose strands that engulfed her shoulders. She also sported a full face of makeup in the shots.

The application included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She donned pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes, and a light pink gloss on her full lips.

Of course, many of Alexa’s 811,000-plus followers went wild for the snaps, clicking the like button over 1,600 likes and more than 65 comments within the first 15 minutes after it was published to her feed.

“You look absolutely gorgeous in that bikini,” one of Alexa’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“Really nice pictures. You are absolutely beautiful. Have a great day,” another adoring fan wrote.

“And there she is, the most beautiful woman in the world,” a third social media user gushed over the model.

“This bikini is so so cute and you look super amazing in it. You’re breathtakingly gorgeous, and you’re curves are amazing,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa often shows off her gym-honed body on social media. The model has become known for her racy bikini snaps, as well as rocking plunging dresses, tight pants, tiny crop tops, and skimpy lingerie.

Just hours before her fringe bikini photos, the model got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a tight, white sports bra with spaghetti straps and some light purple leggings.

That upload was also a big hit for Alexa Collins, racking up more than 10,000 likes and over 150 comments within the first six hours after it was published.