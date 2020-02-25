Alexa Dellanos Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Plunging Black Top And Cherry Red Jacket

Alexa Dellanos gave her 1.9 million Instagram followers something to talk about when she shared a snap of her very revealing ensemble for the day that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The blond bombshell debuted her racy look in a new post that was shared to her page on Tuesday and included a geotag that placed her at the Courchevel 1850 resort in the French Alps. She looked ready for a day on the slopes, as she was wearing a snow helmet and goggles on top of her head, but not before snapping a quick photo of her outfit to share with her fans.

Alexa sent pulses racing in a skintight black top that did way more showing than covering up. It featured a daringly low-cut neckline that nearly fell down to her navel, making for a very NSFW display of cleavage that proved impossible to be ignored. Drawing further attention to the babe’s busty display was a thick black band with a small red stripe that fell just underneath her bosom. This also created a semicircle-shaped cutout that flashed a teasing glimpse of her flat midsection.

As an extra layer on top of the risque ensemble, Alexa sported a cherry red Prada puffer jacket that gave her look a bold pop of color. Though she needed to bundle up to face the cold temperatures outside, the Instagram hottie opted to leave her coat unzipped for the steamy shot to make sure her fans got an ample look at her exposed chest.

To complete her skin-baring ensemble, Alexa added a black belt bag around her waist and sported a stack of rings for a bit of bling. Her platinum tresses spilled out from underneath her headgear and fell messily around her shoulders. As for her glam, the social media sensation was done up with a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing hazel eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering Alexa’s latest scandalous Instagram upload with love. It has racked up more than 19,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform, and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for the stunner’s eye-popping display.

“You look fantastic. Great shot!” one person wrote.

“You will melt all the slopes,” quipped another.

A third fan seemed at a loss for words, simply writing “wow” in her comment. Others opted to use emoji to express their appreciation of the photo, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Alexa is far from shy about showing some skin on Instagram in outfits that push the limits of the social media platform. Another recent upload from the model saw her stripping down to nothing more than a set of black lingerie while lounging in her bed. That look was also met with praise from her fans, who awarded the snap over 61,000 likes.