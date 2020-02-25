Kathie Lee Gifford Looks Chic In Off-The-Shoulder Top & Cowboy Hat

Kathie Lee Gifford took to social media yesterday to share a photo of herself looking chic and beautiful in a sexy off-the-shoulder top and cowboy hat. Since leaving her post on the fourth hour of The Today Show, the mother-of-two has been enjoying life in Nashville, Tennessee, as she pursues other aspects of her career like film and music. Since she moved down south, the television personality has certainly been dressing the part of a Nashville resident.

In the caption of the new post, Gifford told her followers that she was with three of her favorite people in the world, hashtagging “The God of the How and the When.” The 66-year-old did not specifically tag her location but she appeared to be in a music studio. She looked fabulous in a fuzzy white off-the-shoulder top that showed a little bit of skin, pairing the look with some dark wash jeans and a pair of classy brown boots that hit around her ankles. Gifford added a nude-colored cowboy hat to the ensemble and wore her long blond locks down and curled. She appeared to be virtually makeup-free, wearing just a hint of blush.

Her friends also looked dressed casually with the two men — producer Sal Oliveri and country singer Larry Gatlin — in button-down shirts and jeans and her female friend, Michelle Margiotta, in a gray sweater and a pair of jeans.

In just a few short hours of the photo going live on her page, it’s earned the television star a ton of attention from her 400,000-plus followers.

In addition to over 7,000 likes, the post has garnered over 100 comments. Some of Gifford’s fans took to the brand new post to let her know that she looks beautiful while countless others raved over her hot ensemble. A few more simply let her know that they miss her on The Today Show while a few more opted to add their thoughts with emoji rather than words.

“Great looking bunch of talent,” one fan gushed, adding a few flower emoji.

“I have followed you for ever, and you seem to be living your best life! God Bless,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“You look so happy and I’m glad for you,” another person added, along with a single red heart emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the former New York City resident celebrated one of her favorite days — National Wine Day — by sharing a number of photos of herself enjoying her signature drink. It comes as no surprise that the post also earned her a ton of likes and comments from her loyal fans.