Brunette Hottie Natalie Roush Sizzles In Blue Lacy Lingerie For New Instagram Photo

Natalie Roush gave her 906,000 Instagram fans something to look at with her most recent post. On Monday, February 24, the model took to the popular social to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a lingerie set that put her famous curves on display.

The photo showed Roush lying on her back in a white sofa-bed. The model had on arm behind her back, serving as support. She took to the other hand to her lingerie strap as she shot a coquettish look and smile at the camera. Roush had one leg stretched in front of her her while the other was bent, in a pose that accentuated the natural curves of her body.

The camera was directly above Roush, capturing her from an interesting birds-eye perspective. The geotag she included with her post indicated the picture was taken in Los Angeles, California, though she did not specify the exact location.

Roush rocked a two-piece lingerie set in a bright blue tone that complimented the soft brown of her hair.

On her upper body, the model wore a lacy bra with adjustable straps that were placed over her shoulders. The lingerie’s top boasted a low-cut neckline that teased quite a bit of the model’s cleavage. The bra had a sheer lace bodice, though the texture and patterns prevented too skin much from being visible, keeping the photo within Instagram’s community guidelines that prevent nudity, including female nipples.

Roush teamed her bra with a pair of bottoms with thin straps that sat high on her sides, leaving her wide hips in full evidence. The bottoms also boasted a lacy detail in the middle, though it was as extensive at the bra’s. While Roush didn’t reveal where her lingerie was from, the print on the elastic bands indicated that it was from Lounge Underwear.

Roush wore her hair swept over to one side and styled down. Her wavy strands rested next to her head on the furniture.

The photo garnered more than 69,500 likes and upwards of 715 comments in under a day of being published. Instagram users used the opportunity to rave about Roush’s beauty and to express their admiration for her, showering her with compliments and emoji in the comments section.

“Gorgeous girl [two red heart emoji] beautiful in blue,” one user chimed in, including a couple of fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“Happy Monday!” replied another fan, including a smiley, a few hearts and a star with the message.

“The captions,” said a third fan, including an OK hands sign and a plant emoji.