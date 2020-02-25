World’s Hottest Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Flashes Her Curves In A Black Thong Bikini

Yanet Garcia held nothing back while wearing a scanty bikini for her latest Instagram photo. The World’s Hottest Weather Girl posted the picture on Monday.

In the sexy shot, Yanet looked gorgeous as she rocked a black bikini with thong bottoms. The TV personality posed with her back to the camera and peered over her shoulder with her eyes closed as the photographer looked up at her from below.

The ensemble flaunted Yanet’s toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips, round booty, and long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with a sunhat and a gold bracelet.

The model had her long, dark brown hair styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She also appeared to be sporting a natural makeup look for the shot. The application included thick lashes and black eyeliner. However, the rest of her face was obscured by the dark shade cast from her hat.

In the caption of the photo, Yanet revealed that she was at Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico. In the background of the pic, a gorgeous ocean scene, a sandy beach, and a blue sky complete with white, fluffy clouds can be seen.

Many of Yanet’s over 12.8 million followers couldn’t get enough of the post. Fans clicked the “like” button an impressive 587,000-plus times, while leaving more than 2,600 comments within the first 12 hours after it was published to her account.

“Hey, you are GORGEOUS. You ARE perfect. Never doubt it, girl. You’re super hot and super lovely, honey!” one of Yanet’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“LORD HAVE MERCY,” another adoring fan stated.

“Some things just look better in the sunshine,” a third social media user told the model.

“You have such a lovely figure dear. That bikini really suits you well. However, I would have liked to see your beautiful face in this photo. You’re just too pretty to cover it up like that,” a fourth person commented.

Although many fans have become accustomed to seeing Yanet rock tiny dresses, plunging tops, and tight pants on television, others know that she tends to be more racy on Instagram.

The model is often seen showing off her curves in skimpy bikinis, barely-there Daisy Dukes, clinging workout gear, and see-through garments.

Earlier this month, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yanet got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in a cleavage-baring black sports bra with racy cutouts. That post has racked up more than 559,000 likes and over 2,000 comments to date.