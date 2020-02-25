Nicole Scherzinger Wows In Tight Black Corset With Poofy Train

Over the weekend, Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger performed along with the rest of her group on ITV’s Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway show in the U.K. As always, Scherzinger and the other Dolls looked incredible in their burlesque-inspired costumes.

Scherzinger stunned in a tight black corset that was laced-up at the front. The low-cut number exposed her bra and displayed her decolletage. The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper paired the ensemble with black hot pants that had a long sheer black poofy train attached to the back of her outfit, as well as sheer tights. She accessorized herself with black lace and leather gloves and sported her long dark wavy locks down.

In her most recent Instagram upload, the “When I Grow Up” songstress posed in front of a plain white backdrop. She was captured from the thighs up and raised one hand to her head and left the other to rest beside her. Scherzinger looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce pouty expression and oozed a lot of confidence.

In the next slide, she was photographed with her other group members — Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Kimberly Wyatt, and Jessica Sutta — who all matched in black. Likewise, she posed with “Crying in the Club” singer Camila Cabello. Scherzinger was snapped wearing the same items of clothing. However, the black boots that all the Dolls were wearing stood out in the image.

Next to Scherzinger, Cabello wore an open-cut yellow/orange dress that was feathery at the bottom. Beside her, Wyatt wowed in a long-sleeved open-cut jacket with lace detailing. Underneath, she stunned in a bra and opted for tiny pants.

On Scherzinger’s other side, Roberts stood next to her and looked incredible in a sheer netted top with a lace bra underneath. She paired her look with shorts and tights.

On the end next to Roberts, Bachar stunned in a low-cut vest top with hot pants. The “Wait a Minute” hitmaker wowed in a sheer skirt over the top of the pants and wore tights underneath. She rocked her fiery red curly hair down and placed one hand on her hip.

On the other end, Sutta opted to wear her brunette hair up in a high ponytail. She sported a strapless corset top and paired the ensemble with a short poofy tutu skirt. Like Bachar, she put her hand on her hip and flashed a huge smile.

In the third and final frame, Scherzinger posed alone again, in front of the same plain white backdrop. She posed while looking over her shoulder and stared directly at the camera lens with a strong expression on her face.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 165,000 likes and over 950 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“OMG!!! You are so gorgeous as always!!!” one user wrote.

“You look like a real doll. Loved this look,” another shared.

“You look so damn gorgeous,” remarked a third fan.

“Wowww you look so stunning! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS,” a fourth admirer commented.