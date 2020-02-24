Bri Teresi Sizzles In Black Panties & Fishnet Stockings, Covering Up Her Chest With Only A Newspaper

Bri Teresi took to social media earlier today to share a sexy photo of herself in a pair of black panties and fishnet stockings. As fans who follow the smokeshow on Instagram know, she has been flaunting her figure in a number of different hot looks but all of them were snapped in Hollywood, California, and her most recent update was no exception.

In the gorgeous new double-photo update, Teresi struck a pose in front of a big glass window. She sat her derriere on the window sill, resting one hand on the ledge and using the other hand to hold a newspaper and cover up her chest. The model also sizzled on the bottom half, rocking a pair of tight panties and matching fishnet stockings.

To go along with the all-black theme, the social media star wore a black choker necklace with a silver piece in the middle. On top of her head, the stunner wore a big, messy bun, letting a few pieces of hair fall around the frame of her face. She showcased her beautiful facial features in a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and red lipstick.

The second snap was almost the same as the first, showing Teresi in the same exact outfit but that time, posing against a wall.

In the caption, Teresi told her fans that she was reading the business and finance section of the paper, and it appears they’ve gone crazy since the post was uploaded. The shots have racked up over 7,000 likes, in addition to well over 200 comments. Most followers took to the photo to rave over her rock-hard body while countless others just commented with emoji.

“Oh hello hottie! What’s good in the paper?” one fan gushed.

“Flawless sensations unpredictable beautiful beauty,” another Instagram user raved, adding a few red heart emoji.

“Just wonderful and beautiful. I love you,” a third Instagrammer wrote on the sexy new post.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Teresi sizzled in another hot look that included skimpy lingerie. In the NSFW photo, the bombshell posed front and center in what appeared to be her bedroom. She flaunted taut tummy and toned legs for the camera in a sexy navy blue two-piece set with a low plunging lace top that dipped into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage as well. That post also earned her a ton of likes from fans.