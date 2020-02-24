Australian Cosplay Model Kayla Erin Sizzles In Racy Lingerie And Red Wig

Kayla Erin piqued the interest of her 855,000 Instagram fans on Sunday, February 23, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in a racy lingerie set that showed off her figure.

The photo showed the Australian cosplay model standing in front of a bathroom mirror as she held her phone next to her body to capture the selfie. A bathtub could be seen in the background, confirming her location. She did not, however, add a geotag to her post to reveal where specifically she was when she snapped the selfie.

Erin posed with her hips cocked to one side as she placed her hand on her waist. She tilted her head to the other side as she looked at her screen with fierce eyes and lips puckered slightly.

The model rocked a two-piece lingerie set in a deep blue shade that constructed with her pale skin. On her upper body, Erin had on a corset-like top with black lace in different spots, adding a romantic vibe to the look. The top featured thin straps that went over her shoulders. It also included a neckline that sat low on the cosplayer’s chest, putting her ample cleavage fully on display. The top extended past her sternum, hugging her torso tightly.

Erin teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sat just bellow her bellybutton, clinging to her midsection. She left a good amount of her stomach exposed. The bottoms also had black details, including a garter belt that connected the lingerie bottoms to a pair of black stocking that sat high on her legs. Erin left quite a bit of her shapely legs visible. The model did not share where her lingerie set was from.

Completing her look, Erin wore a deep red wig, which she parted on the side and styled down. The strands of the wig were brushed behind Erin’s shoulders, cascading down her back.

The post proved to be popular with Erin’s fans. Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 27,900 likes and upwards of 260 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Erin’s beauty and to share their admiration for the cosplay model.

“[W]ow gorgeous!!!!!!!!” one user wrote, including a string of fire and heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Holy mother of God,” replied another fan, also trailing the words with red hearts and heart-eyes emoji.

“Stunning figure,” said a third fan.