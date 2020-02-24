Instagram Hottie Charly Jordan Shows Off Her Bikini Body In A Black String Two-Piece

Charly Jordan worked the camera in a skimpy bikini for her most recent Instagram post. The blond bombshell delighted her admirers with the pics on Sunday.

In the racy post, Charly looked like a sexy beach bunny in a skimpy black string bikini. The model showed off her toned arms, tiny waist, flat tummy, curvy hips, long legs, and cleavage in the swimwear.

The update consisted of three photos. The first snap showed Charly turned to the side as she wore a black jacket off of her shoulder. She gave a sultry stare into the camera and grabbed onto the round blue-tinted sunglasses she wore on top of her head.

The second shot featured the model flashing her curves with a serious look on her face. She held her sunglasses in her hand and accessorized the bikini with thick chains around her neck, bracelets on her wrists, and rings on her fingers. The third photo was very similar and featured the model looking into the camera as she grabbed on to her necklace.

Charly wore her long, golden locks parted down the center and styled in loose waves that fell over her shoulder and down her back. She also opted for a natural makeup look, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a fresh face. She completed the look with pink blush on her cheeks and nude lips.

In the background of the pics, a tree and some cacti can be seen. In the caption, Charly revealed that she was spending the weekend at Joshua Tree National Park.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s more than 2.8 million followers couldn’t get enough of the snaps. The post has earned a whopping 250,000-plus likes and more than 870 comments since its upload.

“Most beautiful human being. Actually u were the inspiration for one character of my novel haha,” one of Charly’s fans told her in the comments section.

“Can’t stop looking in your eyes. They draw all the attention,” another adoring fan wrote.

“Perfect fantasy woman,” remarked a third social media user.

“So much beauty in one woman,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Charly doesn’t seem to mind showing off her bikini body for her fans. Just last week the model posed in the mirror while rocking a stunning powder blue two-piece in her bathroom.

That post also proved to be a popular upload among Charly Jordan’s fans. To date, the snaps of racked up an impressive 327,000-plus likes and more than 1,200 comments.