Pauline Tantot Wows Fans In Barely-There Outfit For New Instagram Post

French and Persian model Pauline Tantot sent hearts racing around the world on Sunday by posting a new intimate photo of herself. The foreign beauty took to Instagram to share the extremely revealing snapshot with her 3.3 million followers.

The 23-year-old bombshell used her cellphone to snap the selfie via a mirror and was clothed in only a spaghetti-strap crop top and a barely-there black thong. The top, which left very little to the imagination, put Pauline’s voluptuous assets on full display as the model had raised the hem of the tiny garment up to the middle of her breasts. The provocativeness of the top was only rivaled by the model’s tiny t-string panties, which Pauline had lifted up to her toned waist to further put emphasis on her amazing curves. The model, who was sitting on her shins in the snap, had completed the bedroom look by sporting a black bucket hat that appeared to have the phrase “spoiled” embroidered into it in white.

Pauline detailed in the post’s caption that the intimates were manufactured by an internet fashion brand that she is partnered with called Fashion Nova.

While the model did not sport any accessories, a number of her tattoos were visible to her followers. The tattoos, which were spread throughout both of her arms, included a crescent moon, a phrase in Arabic and some minimalist-styled shapes and lines on her fingers.

Also visible in the photo was the model’s famous pout and blond locks, which she opted to wear down for a look that emitted a casual vibe as Pauline had snapped the photo in her room.

Behind the model, users could clearly see her bed as well as some wall-art that depicted two hearts — one with angel-wings and a halo, and one with devil horns and a tail.

The model’s post quickly captured her followers’ attention as it received a staggering 22,000 thousand likes within six minutes of being posted. Hundreds of comments also quickly flooded in praising the model for both her beauty and bold outfit choice.

“Love this shot, you look fantastic,” one user commented.

“You’re a dream,” another fan asserted.

“You are just so very amazing, beautiful and perfect in every way,” a third admirer added in a comment that was packed with several heart and fire emoji.

“Excellent picture queen,” a fourth user wrote.

The social media personality is no stranger to posting risqué photos of herself for millions to see. Just yesterday, the blond bombshell shared a snap on Instagram that featured her in nothing but racy pink lingerie, per The Inquisitr. The post received over 290,000 likes.