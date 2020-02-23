Blond Bombshell Jessica Weaver Flaunts Serious Underboob While Wearing Tiny Denim Shorts In New Pic

Busty babe Jessica Weaver has a reputation for sharing scandalous photographs of herself on her Instagram page, often showing off her large breasts and toned figure. The majority of her posts show off quite a bit of skin and leave very little to the imagination. On Sunday, February 23, the temptress shared yet another stunning snap that flaunted serious underboob and exposed her tanned midriff, adorned with a glittering diamond navel piercing.

The model wore a very thin, white crop top that barely contained her ample bust. She made the photo even sexier by coyly pulling her shirt up with her fingers to flash even more of her intense cleavage and the flawless curves of her chest.

Aside from her revealing shirt, Jessica also rocked a pair of skimpy denim shorts. Her killer thighs were on display, thanks to the lack of material.

Jessica pinned her gorgeous blond curls out of her face with a pink bow barrette and left the remainder of her luscious locks loose to cascade over her shoulder. Most of her full-sleeve tattoo was left visible, much to the delight of her many fans.

To complete her overall ensemble, Jessica applied a light layer of makeup that highlighted her sultry facial expression. Her application included mascara, bronzer, frosted lipstick, and eyeliner.

The model posed somewhere outdoors in Los Angeles, California; large palm fronds could be seen in the picture’s background.

In less than an hour of going live, Jessica’s post garnered over 13,000 likes and close to 500 comments. Fans from across the globe flocked to her comments section to shower the hottie in praise. Dozens of people were wowed by her incredible chest and her perfectly taut body. She asked her fans to pitch their three best hashtags to describe the pic, and they took the challenge with enthusiasm.

“Glorius, 110 points for you!!!” exclaimed one user.

“#goddess #perfection #queen,” gushed another admirer.

“Such a Wonderful looking beautiful lady,” wrote a third person, inserting a lengthy string of adoring emoji to their remark.

“Your so sexy and beautiful hun Love the pic,” a fourth fan chimed in.

A couple of the bombshell’s famous colleagues also liked and commented on her post, including Nikki Benz and Pandora Blue.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Jessica had shared a racy snap of herself wearing a micro bikini that barely contained her voluptuous curves. She gave her followers tips to getting their bodies into tip-top shape by sharing her physical fitness routine and daily diet.