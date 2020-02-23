Hannah Stocking Sizzles In A Cheeky Bikini And Takes A Spill

When Hannah fell down in the sand, a few beach goers stopped to make sure she was okay.

Hannah Stocking rocked a colorful bikini and attempted to go swimming during a trip to the beach. However, she didn’t quite make it to the water.

Hannah might have an amazing bikini body, but the YouTube sensation isn’t always trying to be sexy when she sports revealing swimwear. Instead of striking provocative poses to get her fans’ pulses racing, she often does something silly in hopes of making them smile.

On Friday, the stunning social media star took to Instagram to share one of the videos of her antics that her 17.7 million followers find so entertaining. She was shown wearing a black string bikini top with adjustable triangle cups and a halter-style neck. The tops of the cups were trimmed with three rows of puffy, candy-colored pompoms in pastel pink, turquoise, and yellow.

The waistline of Hannah’s bikini bottoms was decorated with the same fun trim. The sides were just wide enough to accommodate the three rows of pompoms. Hannah’s bottoms were a low-rise design that showed off her long, lean torso.

The blond beauty had her golden tresses pulled up in a messy topknot. A few strands of her hair were wet and plastered to her face, while the rest of her hair was dry.

At the beginning of her short video, Hannah was shown leaning forward as if she were about to launch into a sprint. She turned her head back to briefly address the camera.

“Here I go,” she said.

Hannah then took off running toward the surf, which revealed that her bikini had a cheeky back. As she sprinted over the sand, she began moving awkwardly by placing her legs wide apart. After a few steps, she seemingly tripped and fell down on her side in the wet sand near the water’s edge. Two women stopped to make sure she was okay as she slowly got up. An embarrassed Hannah just had to laugh at herself as walked back towards the camera.

According to Hannah’s geotag, her video was filmed in Cabo San Lucas.

As of this writing, Hannah’s video has been liked over 849,000 times, and her Instagram followers have responded to it with over 3,000 comments.

“Best thing I have ever seen,” read one response to her post.

“Gosh I really love you!” another fan gushed.

“Damn it Hannah stop it before you hurt yourself!” advised a third commenter.

“What a crazy fall,” a fourth fan opined.

This isn’t the only time Hannah has done something crazy in public in one of her comedic videos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was filmed letting Jena Frumes pull down her pants to reveal her llama underwear while she was standing in the middle of a busy shopping plaza.