Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Sizzles In Pink String Bikini During Maldives Vacation

Elizabeth Hurley thrilled her Instagram followers with her latest post from her Maldives vacation. The 54-year-old actress flaunted her youthful figure in a hot pink bikini from her line of swimwear.

Hurley looked like she’s enjoyed some rest and relaxation already during her trip as she stood in the white sand amidst various tropical trees and shrubs with one hand holding onto the fronds of a palm tree in the video clip she shared. The Bedazzled actress wore a stunning hot pink two-piece. The tops featured two triangles connected with a gold chain that covered her breasts while revealing plenty of her ample cleavage. The low rise matching bikini bottoms had gold chains on either side that spanned her hips, and they dipped low in front, revealing plenty of Hurley’s incredibly toned midsection. In one

In one hand, the actress also held a stylish straw hat, which she likely used to protect her face from the sun. Hurley’s makeup was light with a nude lip and a hint of blush on each cheek. Hurley also had shimmery light eyeshadow and dark eyeliner and mascara to make her eyes pop. The brunette bombshell’s hair fell in beachy waves over each shoulder, and some of her bang fringes fell across her forehead with tendrils framing her eyes.

In her video, Hurley announced a special coupon for Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and her fans loved seeing a look into the tropical paradise. More than 260,000 Instagram viewers watched the video, with nearly 65,000 hitting the “like” button to show their support. Plus, at least 1,720 people also took the time to leave the swimsuit model a positive comment in the replies section. Many of her fans noted how stunning the actress looked in her mid-50s.

“Age-defying in all its glory there. Would pass for her being mid-twenty. Amazing,” gushed one fan.

“I hope I look like you when I am your age!” another follower wished, including a flame emoji indicating that the look is fire.

“Elizabeth….you must be drinking the elixir of youth! You don’t seem to age!” noted a third fan of the actress.

“Wow, you still look the same as you did on Bedazzled, amazing,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Hurley shared another fantastic picture of herself from her Maldive paradise. The actress shared a photo of herself in a gorgeous white strapless bikini that also came from her swimwear line, and her fans shared their appreciation on the popular social media platform.