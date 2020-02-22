Draya Michele Shows A Hint Of Underboob In Purple Bikini On Instagram

Draya Michele shared a new bikini pic on Instagram today and it’s likely to have captured many of her followers’ attention, as she posed in revealing swimwear that left a hint of her underboob showing. The stunner was captured in the middle of a crowd of people while holding a phone and a tube of lip gloss in her hands.

The model stood facing the camera straight-on and glanced up with her signature pout on her face. Her lavender Oh Polly swimsuit featured a top that was arguably too small as it failed to completely contain her chest. Her cleavage was hard to miss and her toned abs were also on display. Draya also wore a matching pair of tiny thong bottoms with side straps that rested high on her hips.

The sensation wore her hair slicked back in a middle part — likely in a bun as none of her locks were visible. She added flair to her look with gold hoop earrings and a matching bracelet.

Draya’s makeup application was difficult to discern, thanks to her large tortoiseshell sunglasses. However, her glossy pink lipstick was hard to miss, as was her glamorous light pink manicure.

Behind the model was a chair with bright blue cushions. Beside her to her right was another woman in a skimpy bikini top and denim shorts, her hair pulled back into a braided ponytail. On the other side was a man wearing a blue polo shirt with his arms crossed.

The space offered a view of green foliage and the blue skies were covered in hazy gray clouds.

The model tagged an Instagram account called Vaunt, but there is little information available other than their slogan, “Access You Control.”

The stunner’s followers seemed to love the new share and left plenty of positive messages.

“Thank you for the reminder to go to the gym,” joked a supporter.

“Solid AF!!! Looking lovely! Gym motivation!” exclaimed a second admirer.

Others responded to her sassy caption.

“Period sister,” declared a fan.

“Nah they don’t, we thankful for you though,” expressed a fourth social media user.

It’s not unusual for Draya to share bikini pics, and she posted another one a couple of days ago. That time, she sat poolside with her feet in the water and rocked a white swimsuit. The top had thin straps and a scoop neckline that flattered her cleavage. Her thong bottoms had thick side straps, leaving her hips on display as she glanced up at the camera with a smile on her face.