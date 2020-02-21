French Beauty Mathilde Tantot Goes Braless In Seductive Selfie On Instagram

French and Persian beauty Mathilde Tantot enthralled her 4.7 million Instagram fans with a selfie of herself on Friday. The seductive snap only featured her face and upper body but still sent tens of thousands of fans into a frenzy within minutes of going live on the social media platform.

The 25-year-old stunner, who was rocking a tight white top in the photo, had no issues showcasing her voluptuous bust as she rocked her famous pout for her fans. The social media beauty opted to go braless for the occasion which only furthered the provocative vibe exuding from the photo. The model’s tiny waist and sculpted abs were also visible in the snap.

The Khassani Swimwear co-founder, who almost never looks directly into the camera, directed her gaze towards her cellphone screen, in a move that follows suit with previous selfies on her feed. The model was likely making sure the angles in the photo were up to par with her standards. The beauty is seen posing in front of a mirror, in what appears to be a bathroom.

Mathilde accessorized the intimate look with a pair of thick gold hoop earrings and polished black nails. The beauty also went completely natural in the photo, rocking a makeup-free look as she was posing with her right hand held up to her hair, likely to keep her long blonde locks from cascading down and obstructing the audience’s view of her face.

The model detailed in her caption–which featured lyrics to the French song “Ma Belle” by Moha La Squale– that she was a Fashion Nova partner, hinting that the smoking-hot tank top was likely provided by the fast-fashion internet brand.

Tens of thousands of fans instantly reacted to the provocative pose by the model. The post garnered over 57,000 likes in the first 17 minutes of being up alone. Hundreds of fans also expressed their admiration for the model in the comments sections.

“Why are you perfect? Ughhhhh,” one user commented.

“You are so gorgeous, greetings from Serbia,” a second fan wrote, making sure to let the model know she has fans in the Balkan Peninsula.

“That is one beautiful girl,” a third admirer added.

“You are the reason for checking Instagram every day,” a fourth fan chimed in, extending quite the compliment to the model.

The snap that mostly focused on the model’s upper body and face comes immediately after Tantot’s latest post which featured only her derriere in a pair of tight white pants, per The Inquisitr. The snap had Tantot’s followers going crazy and resulted in hundreds of comments and as many as 259,000 likes.