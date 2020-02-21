Ciara Shows Off Baby Bump In A White Bikini On Instagram

Ciara took to her Instagram today to share a photo of herself in a bikini and her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments. The stunner posed poolside in a white ensemble that included a flowing coverup for the eye-catching snap.

The singer stood with her left knee popped and her hand on her upper thighs. She gazed into the distance with a hint of a smile on her face, and didn’t appear to be wearing little makeup, if any.

The bikini she wore had a classic cut with a top with thin straps and a v-neckline. She also wore a woven robe cover-up with half-sleeves and a hem that reached her mid-calves. Her growing baby bump was hard to miss and her skin looked glowing in the sunlight.

Ciara wore her hair in braids and brushed her locks behind her shoulders. She accessorized with a white bucket hat, dark sunglasses, and multiple rings.

The pool behind her featured a white archway and views of palm trees. Plus, a modern building could be seen on the left side of the frame that had a rooftop patio with glass railings.

The picture was taken on a sunny day with wispy and puffy clouds in the sky. It was also shot from a low vantage point that emphasized her slender legs and growing belly.

The sensation’s followers had plenty to say in the comments section.

“Russell takes AMAZING pics of you…….. his Muse. Looking Great as per usual. #babywilson,” gushed an admirer, taking note of her caption.

“So beautiful!!!! Baby bump is perfect!!!” raved a second social media user.

“If only I could look like this and prego with her [sic] third child!!! Lawd you are perfection girl!” declared a supporter.

Others were distracted by something other than her baby bump.

“Is that her wedding ring how tf have I not noticed it before,” wrote a fan, who seemed stunned at her bauble.

Ciara and Russell announced the pregnancy in January, although the due date is still unknown.

In addition, Ciara showed off her baby bump on February 10, that time in a bodysuit and a glittering gown. The bodysuit was strapless with vertical stripes and she wore it under a purple dress with an off-the-shoulder cut. It had a high slit on her left leg and she completed her look with a pair of sandals. She sported a high bun with curly bangs that framed her face and accessorized with a matching purple headband.