Norwegian Beauty Hilde Osland Is A Vision In Cut-Out Gold Dress

Norwegian beauty Hilde Osland is back at it again by posting another stunning picture of herself in a bold-looking dress this Friday. The social media sensation took to Instagram to share the snap of herself with her 2.8 million followers.

The 32-year-old bikini model stunned fans as she opted for a gold dress that perfectly complemented her tanned complexion. The photo deviated from the swimwear and casual-wear posts the model has been sharing lately.

The gold dress, which looked to be made out of satin, was long in the back but cut-out in the front, exposing most of the social media star’s long, tanned legs. The model’s legs weren’t the only thing exposed, though. The low-cut dress had a plunging neckline that put plenty of Osland’s cleavage on display, reminding her fans of her killer curves and adding a provocative layer to the look.

The shine of the gold dress was only rivaled by the model’s own radiant glow. The blonde bombshell paired the outfit with a matching necklace and bracelet set, as well as some mid-sized hoop earrings. She sported some light-pink lipstick and a smokey eye, giving the look some contrast. She finished her flawless makeup off by highlighting her cheeks with a bronze-toned blush.

The foreign beauty decided to let her long, platinum-blonde hair down for the photo. The model rocked her locks in natural-looking waves and swept most of her hair over her right shoulder as she directed her gaze straight into the camera. Osland sensually placed her left hand up the side of her face to exude a cute vibe.

The model was posing by sitting down in the middle of a white staircase, which featured white walls next to her as well as in the background. The scenery was a good choice to make sure the golden-tanned model really popped in the photo.

The post was received with instant adoration from her multitude of fans and received thousands of likes within ten minutes of going up on Instagram. The gorgeous photo also racked up several hundred comments that emitted approval for the look.

“You look simply breathtaking Hilde,” one user wrote, following up their sweet comment with a series of fireball emojis.

“Marvelous goddess, no other word can describe your beauty,” a second user commented.

“Wow bold and beautiful,” a third fan chimed in.

“You always look so amazing,” a fourth fan added.

The model has been sharing beautiful shots of herself all week long on Instagram. Just yesterday, she posted a picture showing off her toned figure in denim short-shorts and a long-sleeved white crop top, per The Inquisitr. The snap accumulated over 120,000 likes from her fans.