Fitness Model Sarah Stage Shows Off Killer Curves In Skintight Jumpsuit In The Snow

Sarah Stage shared that she currently prefers the snow to the sun on Thursday, February 20, when she took to her Instagram page to share a sexy snapshot that put her fit figure front and center.

The fitness model shared the photo with her 2.1 million Instagram fans, who were delighted by the sight and let her know just how much in the comments section.

For the photo, Stage stood in the snow with her back to the camera. The model and trainer looked over her left shoulder at the camera with intense eyes and a half-smile. The model had one foot lifted off the ground slightly, while the other was firmly down, as if she were about to take a step. Conifer trees stood tall in front of the model while a few cottages were featured far in the background. Stage posed for the shot at Big Bear Lake, California, as she indicated via the geotag added to the post.

Stage rocked a stylish long-sleeved jumpsuit in light pink velvet that added great texture to the photo. The one-piece featured a super tight fit that clung to the model’s body, showcasing her famous curves.

The legs were equally tight, putting Stage’s toned legs and shapely booty fully on display. As Stage revealed in the caption, her outfit was courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand she often partners up with and promotes on her own Instagram feed.

In her caption, Stage asked her followers whether they preferred the snow or the sun, stating that she currently prefers the former because of her recent nose job.

As those who follow the model will know, Stage recently received a rhinoplasty to correct a previous surgery that had been poorly done, she previously explained in an Instagram post.

Stage wore her brunette hair in a slight side part and styled down. Her wavy strands fell over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her back.

Stage’s fans loved her most recent update. Since being published, the photo has been liked more than 34,300 times and gotten upwards of 380 comments. Users of the social media platform to praise Stage’s beauty and realness, and also to respond to the question posed in her caption.

“I love the sun! I can handle a little winter but it lasts too damn long in Missouri! We miss living in Santa Clarita,” one user responded.

“[A]lways GORGEOUS!! I’d take the sun any day!” replied another fan.

“Such a cute outfit!!” a third fan chimed in.

“Love the honesty and you make summer and winter look good,” another user added.