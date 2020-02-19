Aussie Stunner Olivia Mathers Rocks Asymmetrical White Bikini While Lounging On The Beach

Olivia Mathers sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram feed this week when she shared a steamy new set of photos that are proving hard to be ignored.

The latest addition to the Aussie stunner’s account on the social media platform was posted on Wednesday and was an immediate hit with her 570,000 followers. The upload included a total of three photos of the 23-year-old enjoying a beautiful day on the beach in Queensland. She was seen sitting on top of a thin white towel underneath the shade of a palm tree, though a few streams of sunlight still peaked through. In the caption of her post, she claimed that the spot was the “best seat in the place.”

Olivia often dazzles her fans with her jaw-dropping bikini looks and her latest swimwear choice certainly did not disappoint. The blond bombshell looked smoking hot in a skimpy two-piece from Pretty Little Thing that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure.

The social media sensation slayed in her barely-there white bikini from the U.K.-based brand that boasted a unique, asymmetrical style. The top half of the look featured only one sleeve, allowing her to show off her toned arms to her audience. The garment also boasted a low neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage.

Upping the ante of Olivia’s beach-day ensemble were her matching bikini bottoms that put even more of her killer curves on display. The garment was of a daringly high-cut style that left the babe’s toned legs exposed in its entirety — but that wasn’t all. The swimwear also had a dangerously cheeky design that showed off the babe’s pert derriere almost in its entirety. Her fans, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Olivia kept things simple and accessorized with nothing more than a dainty set of string bracelets. She wore her dirty blond hair down and opted for a minimal makeup look that made her striking features shine.

Fans were quick to show some love for Olivia’s steamy triple Instagram update. It has racked up nearly 14,000 likes after just five hours of going live, and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload, where many left compliments for the model’s eye-popping display.

“You have a perfect physique, you are so sexy,” one person wrote.

Another said that Olivia looked “absolutely gorgeous.”

“You look amazing in that swimwear,” commented a third.

Olivia has been flooding her Instagram followers with sizzling bikini snaps lately. Another recent addition to her feed saw her getting sandy on the beach in a white string bikini. That look also proved popular, earning over 28,000 likes.