Jennifer Lopez Sizzles In A Snakeskin Dress & Thigh-High Boots

JLo sizzled in a chic ensemble as she walked the streets of Beverly Hills with her fiance.

Jennifer Lopez sizzled on the streets of Beverly Hills this week as she stepped out in a snakeskin-print mini dress and a pair of thigh-high boots with her husband-to-be, baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez. The candid new photos, which were taken on February 18 and can be seen via The Daily Mail, show the beauty as she proved once again why she’s been a style icon for more than two decades.

The 50-year-old mom of two looked years younger than her actual age as she flashed just a little skin on her upper leg in a stylish and chic ensemble.

Jennifer stunned in the dark high-neck, long-sleeved dress which was embossed with the snakeskin design and finished well above her knee. The skintight design highlighted her jaw-dropping curves and displayed all her hard work in the gym, which she regularly shows off on social media.

She paired the dress with equally stylish thigh-high stiletto boots, which revealed only a sliver of skin across her toned thighs. The tall boots appeared to be a brown suede material, and the bottom was made of a shiny leather.

The age-defying “Waiting For Tonight” singer had her long hair down and straight as it stretched down past her chest.

As for her equally chic accessories, JLo — who recently stunned fans when she stripped down to a pair of leopard-print hot pants — held a black bag with a chain strap and wore a pair of dark sunglasses.

The beauty was looking loved up with her fiance as they stepped out together. The twosome held hands while they walked the streets, with Alex looking very dapper and suave in a suit.

A-Rod cut a very stylish figure in a navy suit with a light blue shirt and red tie. He also shielded his eyes from the California sunshine with a pair of shades. While he held on to his fiance with his left hand, he grabbed a large leather holdall in the other.

While it’s not clear where they were going in Beverly Hills, the loved-up couple were snapped by paparazzi as they got out of a white convertible.

The latest look at Jennifer and her fit body comes mere days after the beauty sent her Instagram followers into meltdown mode with a seriously sizzling bikini shot.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the singer and actress stunned in the hot new selfie. JLo rocked a skimpy white bikini while she enjoyed some downtime after a busy few months preparing for her stellar Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira as well as promoting her latest movie, Hustlers.