Jessica Bartlett Nearly Spills Out Of Tiny Neon Pink Bikini On Instagram

American model Jessica Bartlett shared a jaw-dropping new set of photos to her Instagram account that was an instant hit with her 635,000 followers. The snaps saw the model enjoying her time in her hotel room while showing a generous amount of skin in a minuscule neon bikini.

On February 18, the 23-year-old bombshell took to the popular photo-sharing app to upload two photos of herself on a beautiful sunny day while sporting a skimpy two-piece bathing suit.

In the first snapshot, Jessica stood in the doorway with one leg crossed in front of the other. She was holding onto either side of the sliding door’s frame while looking straight into the camera. Jessica was wearing a neon pink bikini set, with the top featuring classic triangle-style cups with thick straps that went over her shoulders and around her back. Notably, the bikini cups were quite small, allowing most of the model’s ample cleavage to be seen.

In the next photo, Jessica moved further back to show her full body. The matching Baywatch-style bikini bottoms she wore emphasized her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Her flawless and slightly tanned skin glowed in the natural sunlight. Two beds and a door to the bathroom were seen in the background.

For her beach day ensemble, Jessica wore a dainty pendant necklace, a thick bangle, a ring, and a pair of white trainers. Jessica styled her shiny brunette locks with an off-center part and romantic waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulder, grazing her decolletage. As for her glam look, she wore a full makeup application that included matte foundation, sculpted eyebrows, warm-toned eyeshadow, thick mascara, and pink color on her lips.

In the caption, Jessica mentioned how she likes wearing “neon” bikinis and thanked Vaunt, an athlete and entertainer IP development company, for organizing the recent trip she had in the Bahamas.

Jessica’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of the new update and showered it with compliments on her beauty and killer body, while some others raved about her stunning eyes. The post garnered over 42,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments in 16 hours of being live on the social media platform.

“Them eyes wow,” fellow influencer Yaslen Clemente commented on the post.

“Most beautiful lady on Insta. Nice baby blues, stunning!” another admirer gushed, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Hey, neon’s great on you (although you could wear a burlap sack and still look great). Also, great job with the abs. I’m sure it wasn’t easy getting them,” a third fan wrote.