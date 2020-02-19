Susan Lucci, 73, Wows In A White Strapless Swimsuit In St. Barts

Susan looked years younger than her age as she hit the beach.

Susan Lucci once again proved that age is most definitely nothing but a number as she sizzled in a strapless white swimsuit in a stunning new photo posted to social media this week. In the snap she shared to her Instagram account on February 18, the 73-year-old legendary soap opera actress looked every inch the superstar as she showed off her fit and toned body while she took a walk in the shallow ocean water during a trip to the island of St. Barts.

The former All My Children actress looked happy and healthy and flashed her big smile as she paddled in the clear water, which was around ankle deep.

The beauty proudly showed off her obvious body confidence. She looked years younger than her actual age in her skintight bathing suit number that perfectly showcased her enviable curves.

Susan seriously sizzled in her one-piece, which was all-white and featured a keyhole neck to show off just a little more skin on her chest. Her fun bathing suit look also appeared to feature shiny gold hardware in the center of her chest that did nothing to hurt the star’s infamous chic and glamorous style.

Susan – who has five grandchildren – had her long and toned legs on full show as she walked on the sand. She pointed her left toe as she flashed her pins and also had her toned arms and décolletage on full show in her swimwear.

The former Devious Maids star had her long, brunette hair flowing down past her shoulders and kept her eyes shielded from the beating down sunshine with a pair of sunglasses covering her eyes.

She also kept things glamorous with a metallic bracelet on her right wrist.

In the caption of the beach snap, Susan – who recently opened up about the possibility of a potential All My Children reboot – told her fans that she was spending some time in St. Barts as she wished the sunny island a very “good morning.” She also included a number of emoji, including smiley faces, palm trees, and dancing ladies.

And fans clearly loved getting a peek inside the age defying beauty’s latest tropical vacation as she posed in her swimsuit.

The comments section of her swimsuit upload, which has already received thousands of likes, was flooded with praise for the much-loved actress who’s appeared on screens for decades.

“Pretty lady with a heart of gold who looks easily 20 years younger than her age,” one fan commented with a heart emoji.

“You look amazing!!!” another Instagram user told her.

A third person commented on Susan’s latest Instagram upload by writing that she’s “Always so elegant and beautiful.”

“Looking great!! Love the suit,” a fourth comment read.