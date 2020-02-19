Laci Kay Somers Shows Off Cleavage In Front-Tie Crop Top On Instagram

Laci Kay Somers has been on a roll over the past couple of days on Instagram and shared a sultry new selfie video today that likely caught the eye of her 10.6 million followers. The stunner was seen flaunting her cleavage in a black front-tie crop top as she exuded flirty vibes.

The stunner used a filter to spice up the selfie, which included fake tortoiseshell glasses, bear ears, and floating translucent hearts.

Her outfit included the crop top with short sleeves that left her chest on show, and the extra string from the front-tie accent fell inches below her belly button. She paired it with high-waisted pants that hugged her hips.

Laci wore her hair down in a heavy right part, allowing her luxurious waves and curls to fall in front of her right shoulder and reaching past her waist. Her makeup application was hard to discern thanks to the filter, but her pink lipstick was hard to miss.

The model stood in front of a mirror in a bedroom with a small white chair behind her and a modern bed to her right. Plus, there was a small piece of square artwork mounted to the wall behind her that featured the Louis Vuitton logo.

The video began with Laci glancing down at her camera screen while giving a sultry pout, her left hand on the counter in front of her and her right hand holding the phone. The phone case featured a picture of herself in a light yellow bikini, adding another layer of flirtiness to the clip. She proceeded to move her head slightly to the right and moved her shoulders a little before playing with a piece of her hair.

Her adoring followers rushed to the comments section to rave about the new share.

“Laci always looking so incredibly Gorgeous!” exclaimed a supporter.

“Beautiful outfit I love your music hi from Nashville Tennessee,” gushed a second social media user.

“Beautiful looking video of you there,” complimented a fan.

“Hottest babe on the gram,” declared an admirer.

In addition, Laci posted another update yesterday as she flaunted her curves yet again, that time in a black bikini and a leather crop jacket. The bombshell posed outside in front of a wooden fence and soaked up the rays, her small top leaving a hint of her underboob on show. She tugged open the jacket with both hands, accessorizing with a vintage-inspired pair of sunglasses with neon green accents. She glanced up to the left with her lips parted.