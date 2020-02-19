Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Her Gravity-Defying Derriere In Latest Instagram Update

Fitness model Jen Selter thrilled her 12.8 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap in which she rocked yet another form-fitting workout ensemble. The brunette bombshell frequently poses in athletic gear that showcases her sculpted physique, and her latest update was no different.

In her latest Instagram update, Jen posed inside what appeared to be a gym. The ground underneath her feet was a green artificial flooring, and there were weights of barbells visible in the background. Jen didn’t include a geotag in the location of her post, instead opting to just showcase her toned physique.

The fit Instagram sensation rocked a pair of high-waisted leggings in a printed white-and-pink pattern that looked like colorful clouds. The leggings clung to every inch of her curves, showing off everything from her toned derriere to her chiselled calves. She paired the pants with a matching sports bra that left plenty of skin exposed, including her sculpted shoulders and toned stomach. Jen’s body was positioned in a way that her chest wasn’t visible, so fans couldn’t tell how much cleavage the sports bra exposed.

Her brunette locks were parted in the middle and pulled back in a sleek low ponytail, and her face had a serious expression. Jen continued the pink theme of her ensemble in her footwear and rocked a pair of pink running shoes. She braced one foot on the ground while the other was up on an upholstered box in front of her.

The brunette bombshell paired the sizzling snap with a motivational caption that encouraged her fans to get fit and active with her. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the inspiring post, and it received 288 comments within just two hours from her followers. The post itself also received 29,600 likes within the same time span from her fans.

“Love everything you do, you are so motivational for people everyday,” one fan commented.

“Amazing as always,” another fan added, followed by a series of heart eyes emoji.

“You’re so beautiful,” one follower commented.

Another fan said “you are always my inspiration in my life now Beautiful Jen.”

Though Jen has posed in all kinds of fitness gear, in various shades, she seems to have a particular affinity for the color pink lately. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette beauty shared a double Instagram update in which she rocked a pair of tight pink leggings, a matching sports bra, and what appeared to be the same pale pink shoes she wore in her latest update.