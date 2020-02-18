Ayesha Curry Fires Back At Troll Who Called Her A ‘Farm Animal,’ And Responded To Criticism Over Bikini Post

Curry had an epic response for the trolls.

Ayesha Curry has been enjoying the NBA All-Star break with husband Steph Curry and has posted several steamy bikini pictures during their vacation. A recent photo of the 30-year-old stretched out on the beach caught the attention of many including one troll who compared the mother to a “farm animal.” Curry fired back with a great comment, and also addressed some mild backlash from other fans.

Earlier this week her husband posted a beach photo that showed the cook book author straddling him and licking his face. A couple days later, Ayesha shared a series of four pictures to her 7.1 million Instagram followers from their holiday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico showcasing her figure in a blue and white bikini.

Comments came flooding in praising the mother-of-three for looking fantastic, but one troll comment caught Curry’s attention. They had unkind words and implied she looked overweight.

“Steph married to an actual real life farm animal,” the person wrote.

Curry was unfazed by the negativity and was able to turn it into a compliment as one of the “Greatest Of All Time.”

“Yes a GOAT I know,” the NBA superstar’s wife replied along with a shrug emoji.

The trolls were not finished in the comments, and neither was the Canadian-born social media star. One fan accused Curry of being a hypocrite and alleged that she had negative comments for women who post bikini photos online.

“Weren’t you bashing other women for posting bikini pics? lol,” the person wrote.

Curry had a more measured response to this fan, and explained she had no issues with bikini posts but was taken aback by what she saw one day shopping.

“I was talking about someone walking around casually shopping in nipple pasties. I still find it freaking hilarious,” she replied to the fan, “But no one will everrrrr know.”

The 30-year-old added that fans should not take every post so seriously and to try considering the context of certain posts.

“You’ve got to broaden the thought process on 140 character tweets. It’s not always that serious,” Curry wrote, “But I love all of y’all for gassing it to try and find a weak spot.”

As covered by The Inquisitr, the spicy photo Steph posted prior to Ayesha’s had fans going crazy in the comments saying another baby is on the way. That post has over 3.5 million likes and received over 46,000 comments. Curry jokingly took exception to the picture and in the comments asked why her husband didn’t use a more flattering filter.