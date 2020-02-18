Lindsey Pelas Works Out In Camouflage Leggings

Lindsey Pelas has once again taken to her Instagram story to show her 9.1 million followers her exact workout routine. On Tuesday, February 18, the blond bombshell shared multiple videos of herself hitting the gym hard.

For her workout gear, Lindsey wore skintight camouflage leggings with a ruched bottom that featured colors like rust orange, olive green, khaki, and more. She also wore a black sports bra with ruching at the cleavage, which showcased her ample chest. She paired the outfit with black-and-gray sneakers.

In the first video the model shared, she bent over a machine, lifting her legs in the air by squeezing her ab muscles tightly. She wore blue weights around her ankles as she did several reps on the machine, which undoubtedly worked out both her legs and her core.

The second clip was a selfie video that Lindsey took of herself puckering her lips for the camera. She wore her platinum blond hair up in a bun, and was fresh-faced and makeup-free. She used the TOP SUMMER LOOK Instagram filter for this video, which made her already-tanned skin look even more sun-kissed. Her pearly-white teeth almost seemed to glow, and she appeared absolutely radiant from her workout. Her green eyes shimmered in the light.

As Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody” blasted in the background, Lindsey’s trainer popped up behind her in the video. She was instantly surprised by him and started laughing.

“Lmfaooooo,” she captioned the video clip.

She then held up a bottle of water and lifted her arm to show off her strong biceps.

In the third video, fans got a glimpse of all of Lindsey’s curves, as she showed off her body — especially her booty — as she did a workout on a mat. Lindsey rested her body weight on her arms and elbows as she lay parallel to the mat. She got down on one knee as she lifted the other straight in the air, up and down, still wearing the weights. She set this video, and the following, to “Right Thurr” by Chingy.

The fourth clip was a close-up version of Lindsey’s camo-covered derriere as she worked out her leg, bending it slightly. In this short video, fans could marvel at the zoomed-in version of her curves.

The fifth video showed off the model working out her core, laying down with her back slightly on the mat. She lifted her bottom up and down in the sped-up clip, working out hard.

Of course, this is just the latest gym routine that Lindsey has showed fans. She recently hit the gym wearing an orange sports bra and leggings.