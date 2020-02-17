Devin Brugman Slays On The Beach In A Light Blue Ribbed Bikini

Devin Brugman kicked off her week by showing off her incredible bikini body on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The social media sensation took to her Instagram account on Monday to share two smoking hot new photos that her 1.3 million followers had nothing but love for. The images saw Devin posing on a beach with large rocks behind her as the golden sunshine spilled over her bronzed skin. In the first snap, she stood with her pal, model Nonny Mulholland. The second slide in the upload was a solo shot of the brunette beauty basking in the sun.

Of course, the babe was sporting a two-piece from her own Monday Swimwear brand, which was in the line’s gorgeous sky blue color that she noted in the caption was now an option for fans on the clothing line’s website. The swimwear set included a ribbed, sports bra-style top with thick shoulder straps that showcased Devin’s toned arms. It also boasted a dangerously low scoop neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. Its thick band wrapped tight around the model’s rib cage to highlight her slender frame.

Devin also wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms in the same bright blue shade that were equally-as risque as the top half of her look, if not more. The skimpy garment covered up only what was necessary, and featured a high-cut design that allowed the stunner to show off her sculpted legs. Its thick waistband was pulled high-up on her hips, further accentuating her flat midsection and trim waist.

Devin wore one of the line’s tunic tops as a cover-up as well, which she left unbuttoned to show off her skimpy swimwear underneath. In the second photo of the upload, however, she ditched the extra layer, giving her audience a good look at her killer curves.

The Instagram hottie completed her look by letting her dark tresses fall messily around her face, which was done up with a full face of makeup. The glam consisted of pink lipstick, a dusting of highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features shine.

Unsurprisingly, the latest addition to Devin’s Instagram page was a huge hit with her fans. The duo of snaps have racked up over 13,000 likes after just two hours of going live to her feed — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, many with compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous picture! Very beautiful,” one person wrote.

“That’s a cute color on you!” said another.

“You sure are making that 2 piece bikini look great,” commented a third.

Devin often uses her Instagram account to show off pieces from the Monday Swimwear line, which she runs with fellow bikini babe Natasha Oakley. Earlier this month, she shared a photo of herself wearing another two-piece from the brand in it’s bold “limoncello” color that popped against her all-over glow. Fans went wild for that snap as well, which they awarded over 37,000 likes.