Jojo Babie Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Swimsuit

The model left little to the imagination in her revealing one-piece.

On Sunday, February 16, American model Jojo Babie shared a sizzling snap with her 9.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the stunner posing on a beautiful beach at an undisclosed location. The model stood on her tiptoes in the sand, as she pulled on a strand of her hair. She gazed directly into the camera with a serious expression on her face.

While most of the world is experiencing winter weather, Jojo looked like an absolute summer goddess. She flaunted her hourglass figure in a plunging olive green swimsuit, that left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the skimpy one-piece. The revealing swimwear also accentuated Jojo’s toned midsection and curvaceous hips much to the delight of her audience. The social media sensation decided not to wear any accessories.

The blond bombshell’s honey-colored hair was tousled and windblown, giving her even more sex appeal. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a subtle application that included sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also manicured and painted a light pink.

In the caption, the digital influencer asked her followers where they would want to go if they were given the opportunity to travel to their dream destination.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer Jojo’s question.

“My family’s [beachside] apartment in Colombia… you’re more than welcome to come too,” wrote one commenter.

“Would love to be right there where [you’re] at,” added another Instagram user.

Many of Jojo’s admirers also took the time to praise the stunner.

“You always look gorgeous,” gushed one fan, adding a string of heart-eye, kissing face, and fire emoji to the comment.

“Most beautiful girl on Instagram,” chimed in a different devotee.

The model engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 91,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the 31-year-old is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy photos of herself that push the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, she drove fans wild by posting a suggestive picture, in which she wore a low-cut tank top adorned with the Batman symbol. That post has been liked over 13,000 times since it was shared.