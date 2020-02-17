Asian Bombshell Dannie Riel Leaves Little To The Imagination, Wearing A Skimpy Robe In Double-Photo Update

Dannie Riel’s most recent social media share has her fans talking. As those who follow the Asian bombshell on Instagram know, Riel has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer curves for the camera while clad in some of the hottest outfits that one could imagine. In the latest post that was added to her feed, the stunner absolutely sizzled in two brand new shots.

The model did not specifically tag her location in the post, but she appeared to be in the bathroom of a hotel. In the first photo, Riel struck a pose in front of the mirror, wearing a slight smile on her face. She left little to the imagination, going braless under a white robe that draped off of her shoulders and showed plenty of cleavage for the camera. The bombshell looked fabulous with a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

To add to the hot look, Riel rocked a couple of dainty necklaces while wearing her long locks pulled back in a high bun with a few tendrils falling around her face.

In the second photo in the series, the social media star switched it up a bit, wearing her long, blond-dyed locks down and waved in addition to the same beautiful application of makeup. That time, she posed in profile, letting the robe drape off of her back while covering her chest with her hands.

In the caption of the post, she asked her fans which photo they liked better, and so far, she has earned a ton of traffic with over 22,000 likes in addition to well over 400 comments. Some of Riel’s followers commented on the post to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her figure. A few more had no words and used flame and heart-eye emoji instead.

“Great pics beautiful. I like both,” one fan gushed, adding a few flame emoji.

“1.. although could be 2 tomorrow lol,” a second Instgrammer chimed in.

“Both!! Love you Dannie,” another social media user raved.

Over the past few weeks, the model has been flooding her page with some seriously sexy shots, and just last week, The Inquisitr reported that Riel showed off her killer figure in a skimpy swimsuit in Hawaii. In the photo, the Asian cutie struck a pose on a big rock on The Big Island of Hawaii while clad in a revealing red bikini. Like her most current share, that one racked up thousands of likes and comments.