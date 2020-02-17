Alexa Collins Stuns In A Slinky Low-Cut Mini Dress That Shows All Of Her Curves

Miami model Alexa Collins went into full bombshell mode for her latest Instagram photo share. The Florida hottie put on a tantalizing display in a tight little white dress by Hot Miami Styles and seemed to floor her fans with the enticing look that was both seductive and sophisticated.

The chic mini dress was a ruched, fitted design that hugged her figure in all the right places, emphasizing her hourglass curves. Alexa’s round hips and pert derrière were particularly spotlighted in the bodycon number, which clung to her rear end and traced the contour of her voluptuous frame, offering a great view of her physique from all angles.

The blonde’s perky chest was also copiously showcased in the cheeky dress. It featured a sexy Queen Anne neckline that beautifully framed her décolletage and was just low-cut enough to show a hint of subtle cleavage. The slinky dress sported a lace-up panel in the front, which was tied with a large, loopy bow that draped down her bust. The detail called further attention to her ample assets, adding a playful touch to the sexy outfit.

The dress was completed with delicate ruffled sleeves that gave the look an air of refinement. Alexa accessorized with a fabulous choker necklace made up of shiny silver stars and wore a pair of matching pearl stud earrings.

The babe showed off the chic, curve-flaunting look in a triple update where she posed with a Lamborghini Huracán in front of the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel and left fans speechless with the steamy post.

The gorgeous bikini model looked ravishing in the clingy mini dress and proudly showed off her assets as she struck a few sultry poses for the camera. For the first shot, the 24-year-old was photographed from the mid-profile, with her hands on her waist as she arched her back and gazed directly into the lens with an intense look and provocatively parted lips. Alexa rocked a wind-swept look and slightly tilted her head backwards to let her tresses get tousled by the strong breeze.

A swipe to the next slide showed Alexa facing the camera with a coy smile. She held one arm across her sculpted midriff and raised the other to her temple to brush a rebel tendril off her face. Her golden locks were swept to the side, falling over her shoulder in messy waves. The third and final photo showed Alexa shot from mid-profile once more. She posed in a similar fashion for that shot, except she was no longer preoccupied with her hair. Instead, she coquettishly tugged at the short ruffled sleeve of her dress. All three photos captured the model from the mid-thigh up, only flashing a glimpse of her chiseled pins.

Fans were completely won over by the elegant look and didn’t hesitate to shower the model with praise in the comments section. The post garnered more than 5,200 likes and close to 120 comments in just two hours of being uploaded to the platform.

“You are absolutely beautiful in that dress,” raved one of Alexa’s devotees, adding a heart emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Looking gorgeous in WHITE,” agreed a second follower.

“You make the car look great!” a third Instagram user gushed, ending with a heart emoji and a fire emoji.

“You are a dream,” read a fourth message, trailed by a long string of assorted, heart-themed emoji.