Cuban Smokeshow Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Snakeskin Bikini While Hanging Out On Her Balcony

Cindy Prado turned up the heat on her Instagram page this weekend when she shared a sizzling new set of snaps that proved impossible to be ignored.

The eye-popping double Instagram update was shared on Sunday and was an instant hit with the Cuban smokeshow’s 1.1 million followers. In the photos, the 27-year-old was seen enjoying a beautiful day outside on her balcony at her apartment in Miami. She sat on her knees in a wicker egg chair with plush white cushions and stared down the camera with a sultry gaze, all the while looking absolutely stunning in a skimpy bikini from Luli Fama Swim that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Cindy sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty two-piece that boasted a bold, snakeskin pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads — though its revealing design had likely already done the job. The set included a classic, halter-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms, which she stretched high above her head in the first snap to grip the frame of the chair. The number also featured ruched triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight.

Cindy’s swimwear also featured a set of tiny bikini bottoms that were even more revealing than the top half of her look. The piece exposed the model’s sculpted thighs in their entirety thanks to its high-cut design, which also put her killer curves well on display for her audience to admire. Meanwhile, its waistband was tied in dainty bows low on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

To accessorize her ensemble, the Florida cutie added a pair of hoop earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She wore her dirty blond hair down in a deep side part and voluminous waves that spilled over her shoulder, and sported a minimal makeup look consisting of a cranberry red lip and a thick coat of mascara.

Unsurprisingly, Cindy’s bikini-clad social media appearance earned nothing but love from her thousands of fans. The duo of shots has racked up more than 32,000 likes after 19 hours of going live to Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Just simply gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another called the babe a “stunningly beautiful woman.”

“So perfect Cindy!! Unreal gf!!” commented a third.

“Your figure is really so beautiful,” quipped a fourth.

Cindy is far from shy about showing off her impressive physique on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw spending the day out on a boat in a tropical-patterned bikini and a floppy straw hat. That look also proved popular, earning nearly 50,000 likes.