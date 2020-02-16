Kylie Jenner Goes Brunette In A Super Long Wig

Kylie Jenner wowed fans on Saturday, February 15, when she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a long brunette wig.

The wig, which reached all the way down past her hips, looked gorgeous on the Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul, who had just cut her hair into a short bob the day before.

Her hair sparkled in the light; the wig boasted multi-dimensional highlights. While the overall color was a chocolate brown hue, the bright light showed off strands of caramel and shades of auburn. Her locks tumbled down her back in loose waves, with shorter layers cascading down the front of her outfit.

To make her tresses stand out even more, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posed in front of a white background, and wore an all-black, long-sleeved ensemble. The neutral tones, including the black jacket Kylie rocked on one arm, made her hair even more the centerpiece of the photo.

In the image, Kylie looked straight ahead at her phone screen as she took the selfie in the mirror. Her honey-colored eyes matched her new strands perfectly. Her other hand tugged at the hair on the back of her head, making her tresses even more voluminous.

Since her new hair was the focal point of the picture, Kylie wore minimal makeup. Her dark brows were arched, shaped, and framed her face. Her lashes were coated with black mascara and fanned out and curled upwards. She wore a swipe of black eyeliner across her lids. She wore a warm blush on her cheeks, and a rosy, matte lip color. Her nails were lacquered with a nude polish.

Needless to say, Kylie’s 162 million followers were in awe over her new hair color. The photo racked up 10 million likes and 64,5000 comments as of this writing.

While some fans chose to comment with a multitude of heart emoji, others needed to express their excitement for Kylie’s new look in words.

“This the the best hair color other than the blue like how @kimkardashian had circa 2013 when it was honey color like this!!” one fan exclaimed.

“I love this colour,” wrote another user, adding a heart-eye emoji.

The shade served as hair inspiration for others.

“I need this color next time,” said a follower.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kylie shared a selfie on her Instagram story on February 14, flaunting her short, new bob. In the caption of the photo, she revealed that she just wanted a trim — but got a little surprise from her hairstylist.

“@JesusHair said he was giving me a trim and he cut off all my hair,” she wrote.

However, with wigs and extensions, it’s clear Kylie can change up her hair whenever she wants.