Tarek El Moussa’s ‘Playboy’ Playmate Girlfriend Heather Rae Young Stuns In A Black Bikini Top And Netted Pants

Tarek and Heather are in Hawaii.

Heather Rae Young wore a pair of chic crocheted pants over her bikini during a Hawaiian getaway with her boyfriend, Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa. While the former Playboy Playmate looked like she was having a good time, she revealed that the couple isn’t just there to relax and soak up some rays.

On Saturday, Heather, 32, took to Instagram to share a photo of her stylish beachwear with her 518,000 followers. The blond bombshell was rocking a black ribbed bikini top that featured thick shoulder straps, a wide elastic band underneath the bust, and fixed cups. It also had a wide V-neck that showed off her cleavage and decolletage.

Heather’s bikini bottoms were difficult to see because she was wearing a pair of black crocheted pants over them. The net-like pants had a drawstring waist, which hit Heather a few inches below her navel. Because her legs were somewhat covered up, this drew more attention to her exposed, flat and toned stomach.

Heather accessorized her all-black ensemble with a pair of oversized sunglasses that had dark lenses and fuchsia accents on the upper frame. The eyewear’s arms also featured colorful accents in orange and light pink.

Heather’s only visible jewelry was a pair of diamond solitaire earrings. She had her long, blond hair pulled back in a ponytail, and her full lips were a natural dark pink hue.

The Selling Sunset star was posing on a white cushioned lounger. She was positioned on her side, and she had a drink in one hand.

In the caption of her post, Heather revealed that she and Tarek, 38, are on a combined “work and vacation getaway.” The couple is in Hawaii for Tarek’s first live Homemade Investor event.

“Love this life with you!” Tarek wrote in the comments section of his girlfriend’s post.

Many responses to Heather’s post were comments from fans who love her and Tarek as a couple.

“You two are actual relationship goals!” one admirer remarked.

“Please get engaged out there!! Lol,” another fan begged.

“Heheheh,” Heather wrote in response to the engagement comment. Her reply included a string of three emoji: crossed fingers, a heart, and a blushing smiley face.

Heather and Tarek haven’t made an engagement announcement, but People Magazine reported that Tarek went all out for his first Valentine’s Day with Heather in Hawaii. He surprised her with a helicopter tour and a visit to the Kualoa Ranch nature preserve. Tarek had the entire park shut down for their date.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tarek and Heather were first spotted together last July, and they announced that they were dating in August. Tarek was previously married to his Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Anstead. The former couple, who share two children together, decided to call it quits in 2016.