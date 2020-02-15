Jojo Babie Tugs Down Batman Top & Shows Off Cleavage On Instagram

Jojo Babie has been sharing a mixture of sizzling selfies and provocative artwork on her second Instagram page lately, and she kept her fans on their toes today with a new shot of her tugging down her Batman top to reveal her cleavage.

The model struck the Bambi pose for the selfie. Her knees were parted and she held the phone with her left hand. The top was gray with the iconic bat logo in the center in yellow and black. It featured thin straps that were pulled down and barely covered her chest, leaving her cleavage and sideboob on show. If she wore bottoms in the shot it was hard to tell because she censored her figure with the lower portion of her shirt.

Jojo wore her hair down in a heavy right part, and her wavy locks fell in front of her right shoulder to partially obscure her face. She glanced down at her phone screen and pursed her lips for a sultry pout.

Her makeup application included dark liner on her lower lids, mascara, and lipstick. She also rocked a pink French manicure that added a feminine vibe to her look.

The bombshell kept her accessories simple, sporting only a thin bracelet on her left wrist and nothing else.

She posed on the floor, at the edge of some brown carpet, and behind her were French doors that were covered with curtains. A cabinet was visible in the corner. The model’s left knee was lit up with a beam of light, while the rest of her figure was illuminated by the indoor lighting.

The stunner’s followers took to the comments section to share their compliments.

“This is a great one. Classic model pose. Great post,” gushed a supporter.

Others responded to the caption.

“Me me me me me!!! Best batwoman eva!!” raved a fan.

“My two favorite idols in one photo,” declared a third social media user.

“Uhhhhhhh.. what was the question again Jo!! I was just a tad distracted!! lol @itsmejojobabie,” wrote an admirer.

In addition, the bombshell posted another eye-catching picture on February 7 when she showed off her cleavage in racy lingerie. The bra that she wore had heart-shaped accents that partially censored her chest with the main portion being completely see-through. It was also much too small and her underboob was left exposed in the snap.

She held the phone in her left hand for the selfie and tugged at her thong with her right hand.