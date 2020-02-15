Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Red Lingerie For Valentine’s Day Instagram Post

Chanel West Coast has been busy on Instagram today and shared a new song called “Black Rose” to kick off her Valentine’s Day. She followed it up with a sizzling lingerie pic that likely caught the attention of many of her fans. In the latter post, the rapper posed on a white bed and showed off her toned physique while striking a dynamic pose.

The Fashion Nova lingerie set that she wore was bright red and included a lace bra with an extra strap that decorated her cleavage. She also wore a lace thong, garter belt, and thigh-high stockings. Chanel completed her look with a pair of matching heels, accessorizing simply with small earrings and two sparkling bracelets.

The stunner wore her a hair down with luxurious curls that cascaded in front of her right shoulder, and showed off her colorful eye makeup as her her eyes were closed while she smiled widely.

Her makeup application included gold eyeshadow on the inner lids that she blended with light purple and dark purple tones toward her outer lids. She rocked dark mascara and glossy light pink lipstick to add to the flirty vibe.

Chanel placed her hands behind her head and her elbows were angled out to the sides and she crossed her left knee on top to show off her booty. Her pose left her inner arm tattoos on full display, including one of a boom box with heart-shaped speakers. Beside her were two white pillows with a gold design, and the bed she was on had blindingly white sheets.

The sensation’s followers took to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“I almost dropped my bible,” joked a fan.

“Golly Miss Molly. What a babe!!!!!!” exclaimed a second social media user.

“That might be your best photo. Nice,” declared an admirer.

“Omg you look beautiful in red. Happy Valentine’s Day,” gushed a supporter.

In the caption, Chanel suggested that her fans ought to go check out her new song, which she explained was about showing love to people before it’s too late.

In addition, the sensation posted another lingerie pic on January 22, that time posing in a black bra and bottoms in an unlikely landscape. Chanel stood outside in the snow with a purple balaclava and a leopard-print jacket, placing her right hand by her chin and her left hand on her hips. Her jacket fell down her left shoulder and her toned figure was on display. Behind her was a sparsely forested area with houses in the distance.