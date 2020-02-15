Fitness Model Mary Bellavita Sizzles In Provocative Red Lingerie: ‘Will You Be My Valentine?’

Italian Fitness model Mary Bellavita, who is famous on Instagram for her NSFW snaps, took to her page on Friday, February 14, and posted a very hot, lingerie picture, one that stopped viewers in their tracks.

In the pic, which can be viewed on Instagram, the stunner could be seen rocking a barely-there, strappy red lingerie set that featured silver studs all over it. The skimpy ensemble not only allowed Mary to put her pert booty on full display but she also flaunted major sideboob to titillate her fans.

Staying true to her signature style and to complement her racy outfit, the model opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige-colored foundation, a mocha shade of lipstick, a tinge of brown blusher, multi-colored eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. Mary finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows, while she wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic curls and allowed them to fall freely over her face, shoulders, and bosom.

In terms of jewelry, Mary kept it simple by only opting for silver hoop earrings. For the snap, she stood in a nondescript room, struck a side pose, stuck her booty out, looked straight into the camera and parted her lips.

In the caption, the model asked her fans if they would like to be her Valentine. She also informed her followers that her hair and makeup were done by Laura Arias while her picture was captured by Los Angeles-based photography studio, Moezart. Finally, Mary revealed that her sexy ensemble was from the exotic dancewear and lingerie retailer, Pleasure Zone.

Within eight hours of having been posted, the pic garnered more than 19,000 likes and 330-plus comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her incredible assets and showered her with numerous compliments. While most of her fans praised her beauty, others solely focused on the sheer display of skin and used explicit comments to express their admiration for the hottie.

“Enjoy your day. But every day is it’s Valentine’s Day for you!!! Coz you deserve to be adored every day,” one of her fans commented.

“Love your booty! You’re a goddess. I’d worship that body every day!” another user wrote.

“Sure, I would be your Valentine forever, babe!” a third admirer replied to Mary’s caption.

Other fans used words and phrases like “incredible,” “the hottest,” and “soooooo sexy” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her followers, many models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture. These included Francia James and Pandora Blue.