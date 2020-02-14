Fitness Trainer Lisa Lanceford Shows Fans How To Do Hip Thrusts In The Latest Video On Her Instagram Page

Fitness trainer Lisa Lanceford showed fans how to do hip thrusts properly in the latest video on her Instagram page. Dressed in a gray sports bra and matching leggings, the brunette beauty displayed proper and improper hip-thrust form in a side-by-side comparison video. In the clip on the left which displayed the wrong way to do the exercise, Lisa arched her back when she got to the top of the movement and lifted her head, a mistake she said was common among gym-goers.

In the clip on the right, Lisa kept her spine in line with her hips as she thrust her pelvis upward. She also looked straight ahead during the exercise. In her caption, Lisa noted that one needs to drive the heels down to start the motion and the glutes should be tightened after the hips have been lifted.

The clip racked up close to 40,000 views within the first half-hour after it was uploaded. In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for the video.

“This is so helpful!” one person wrote. “I used to do this incorrect allll the time! Thank you so much! I just started my account and you were definitely a big inspiration!!”

“These are super helpful!!” one fan wrote. “Please keep making them. I’m wanting to sculpt and tone and finding your videos is really helping me be more mindful in the gym. Your other videos are also great! Thank you for helping to keep workouts varied and interesting!”

Others remarked that they thought the video of her doing the exercise wrong was hilarious.

“Why does the incorrect one look so funny?” a third commenter added.

Amid all of the compliments, other commenters had questions. One Instagram user asked for suggestions for how their back can feel more comfortable while positioned on the bench. Lisa said that she couldn’t give her specific recommendations because she couldn’t see how they’re doing the exercise but said that using an incline bench might help.

This isn’t the first time that Lisa has done one of these Instagram videos in which she showcases the dos and don’ts of a particular exercise. In a previous video, she did the same with wide lat pulldowns. Her caption stressed that she didn’t make the clip to shame anyone because they’re doing the exercises wrong. They’re just meant to be instructive, she said.

⁣”Remember we all start somewhere and we all have to learn,” she wrote.

The video also proved popular with her fans as over 400,000 Instagram users have viewed it so far.