Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles In A Red-Hot Bodysuit

Megan Thee Stallion turned up the heat on Thursday, February 13, posing in a ruby-red bodysuit in two new Instagram photos. The “Big Ole Freak” rapper stunned in the skintight ensemble, sharing the pictures prior to her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In the first image, Megan looked off to the side as she stood against a white wall. The PVC ensemble was bright red and was criss-crossed with chains, belts, and other metallic embellishments, giving it a slight bondage feel. The red, belt-like neckwear she wore was either part of the outfit or paired with it to match perfectly.

The bust of the garment was slightly criss-crossed, knotted in the middle, and was definitely low-cut, which showed off the rapper’s cleavage. Many different belts ran wild all across Megan’s taut stomach. Instead of being cut like a leotard, the bottom of the bodysuit extended further down to look like hot pants, which she often wears.

On each leg hung different belts, which looked like they could have hooked into the over-the-knee red socks she wore.

She wore one long, elegant crimson-colored glove with a red, belted bracelet over it. The bracelet — like every other accessory Megan wore — matched the rest of the ensemble.

The second picture gave her 8.8 million followers a closer look at the outfit. In this shot, she stared right at the camera. Fans could see even more cuffed bracelets on her other wrist, again in the same red, belted pattern as the others.

Megan’s straight black hair was parted in the middle and fell down past her shoulders. Her makeup was flawless, and most prominently featured a bold red lip. She wore a touch of red shadow as well, which was brushed up to her brow bone. On her eyelids, she wore a dark smoky eye that started off silver and sparkly and transitioned into a charcoal gray. Her eyes were lined with kohl liner.

At the time of this writing, the photo set racked up 236,000 likes and close to 3,000 comments from ardent fans. While many of her followers chose to respond using heart-eye or flame emoji, others used their words to express their adoration.

“Real hot girl sh*t,” one follower wrote.

“I love you meg!!” exclaimed another.

“You so fine bae,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Megan Thee Stallion often likes to show off her fashion sense on Instagram, posting her new looks almost every day. While she’s always partial to some hot pants and cowgirl attire, she likes to switch it up. In fact, she just shared a shot of herself wearing a skimpy pearl bikini last week.