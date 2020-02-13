Cindy Prado Shows Off Smoking Body In Barely-There Purple Bikini On Instagram

Cindy Prado showed a little love for the warm Miami, Florida weather in a new post on Instagram on Thursday. In a series of photos on her feed, the model rocked a barely-there, purple bikini that left little to the imagination as she spoke in the caption about being able to wear bikinis year-round.

The photos showed Cindy standing beside an open sliding glass door that likely led out to a balcony off-camera. Behind her, a gray bedroom could be seen. Cindy stood out against her dimly lit background as sunlight poured in over her glowing, tan body. She looked better than ever in her minuscule two-piece, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Cindy’s look included a triangle-shaped top with clear, thin straps around her neck and above her waist. The top seemed to just barely fit over the model’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. In addition, a fair amount of underboob and sideboob were on show.

Cindy’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, V-shaped thong. The front of the thong dipped well below her belly button to further show off her abs, while the clear side straps came up high on her hips and hugged her hourglass figure. The model’s long, lean legs were also fully exposed.

Cindy accessorized her look with a few silver rings and small, silver hoop earrings. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, brown eyeshadow, and an orange-brown color on her full lips. Her long, brown hair was pushed to one side and fell over her shoulder in luscious waves.

In the first photo, Cindy stood facing the camera with her legs slightly apart and her abs flexed. She looked down at the ground softly. The second and fourth photos showed the babe leaning up against the door frame with her back arched, which gave fans a view of her round booty. In the third image, Cindy playfully tugged at her bottom and stared into the camera.

The post garnered more than 13,000 likes and just over 270 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You overwhelm my heart, just perfect,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“You’re literally amazing,” another user added.

Cindy stuns her followers in just about everything she wears, from bikinis to streetwear. Earlier this week, the babe rocked a matching, skintight skirt and top set with no bra, which her fans loved.