Balinese Model Inka Williams Shows Off Enviable Bikini Body As She Soaks Up The Sun

Inka Williams stunned her 1.4 million Instagram fans with her most recent photos, and they are loving it.

On Tuesday, February 11, the 20-year-old model took to the popular social media app to upload a couple of shots of herself soaking up at the sun that showcased her enviable bikini body.

The photos showed Williams — who was “made and raised” in Bali, according to her Instagram bio — lying on her stomach on a yellow towel. The model was basking in the sun on the grass in front of a house. She did not include a geotag with her post or share her location in the caption.

Williams — whose heritage includes French and Australian, as per the website Famous Birthdays— rocked a two-piece bathing suit in white, which accentuated her tanned skin. The bikini top featured a classic triangle top with spaghetti straps that went over her shoulders. Another set of straps tied in the back, meeting the shoulders straps.

The brunette stunner teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms boasting equally thin straps that sat high on her sides, highlighting Williams’s wide hips. The bikini featured a thong bottom, baring quite a bit of the model’s derriere. Williams did not share where her swimsuit is from.

In the first shot, Williams was captured from a distance. The photographer, Yaxley, was on the second floor, given that a bit of the roof tile could be seen in the photo. The model lay near a palm tree, whose leaves were also captured in the frame, helping frame her in the background.

The second picture was a close-up of Williams. While she appeared to be unaware she was being shot in the first, this time around she looked at the camera. Williams rested her head on her head while shooting a fierce gaze at the onlooker. Her brunette hair was down in messy waves that gave her the perfect beach look.

Her post proved to be popular with her fans. Since being published, the photo has garnered more than 27,000 likes and upwards of 94 comments. Users of the social media platform used this opportunity to share their admiration for Williams, while showering her with compliments and emoji in the comments section.

“Too hot, ouch!” one user wrote, trialing the words with fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“1st pic is 100% the vibes I want,” replied another one.

“Crush on you, like forever,” a third fan chimed in, topping off the comment with a red rose emoji.

“Now, that’s a shot,” another one added.