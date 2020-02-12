Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Nearly Pops Out Of Sexy, Cut-Out Swimsuit

Fitness model Katelyn Runck likes to show off her hard work in the gym by wearing revealing outfits that showcase her fabulous figure. On Wednesday, she put her curves on display in a sexy white bathing suit that was so skimpy, it could have passed for a bikini.

The beauty’s swimsuit was strapless and covered just enough of her breasts to keep the image safe for Instagram. In fact, it looked like she might pop out of the top of the number if she leaned over. The number featured a unique cutout design on the front and sides. The fabric looked to be sliced in various-sized slits that showed plenty of skin. The suit also had high-cut legs that gave her followers a nice look at her hips.

Katelyn’s update was a collection of two snaps that showed her in a bedroom. One image caught her from the front at a slight side angle as she leaned against a wall. She looked at something off the the side with a sultry look on her face. Perfect lighting emphasized her smooth, bronze skin. She stood with one hip cocked to the side, putting her toned thighs on display.

The second picture was a side shot that showed the bombshell standing near a bed. The angle showcased her voluptuous chest and flat midsection. The curve of her bare hip was also prominent as she stood with one leg forward. To add an extra dose of sex appeal to the snap, she tugged on the legs of the bathing suit. Katelyn looked straight ahead with a pouty expression.

The beauty’s makeup looked flawless. Her eyes were framed with dark brows, thick lashes and a pop of white highlighter in the corners. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a pink gloss on her full lips. Her long hair fell in loose curls over one shoulder.

The post was a hit, racking up more than 11,000 likes within 45 minutes of going live.

In the caption, she made a joke about room service, while also plugging online retailer Yandy for the swimwear.

Many of Katelyn’s fans raved over how stunning she looked.

“Omg that 2nd picture is the definition of perfection,” one admirer wrote.

“My heart rate just increased seeing these pictures,” joked a second Instagram user.

“You always look so perfect and perfectly sculpted,” a third follower told her.

“Absolutely phenomenal!! ALWAYS!!!! What dreams are made of!!!” gushed a fourth commenter.

Katelyn recently gave her fans something to get excited about when she rocked a set of lacy lingerie.