Sarah Hyland Shares Gold Micro Bikini Throwback And Wells Adams Responds With Vegas Wedding Proposal

Wells begged his future bride to come home after seeing her steamy snapshot.

Sarah Hyland modeled a metallic micro bikini in a photo that was a big hit with her fans. Her fiancé, The Bachelorette star Wells Adams, also had an enthusiastic response to her swimsuit snapshot, even though he’s seen Sarah’s tiny two-piece before.

On Monday, Sarah took to Instagram to share a tantalizing photo of her sparkly swimwear with her 7.2 million followers. The 29-year-old Modern Family star was pictured rocking a gold chainmail bikini. Her top was so small that her cleavage was spilling out of the bottom.

The skimpy garment featured fixed triangle cups with slightly ruffled edges and halter ties. Sarah was also wearing a delicate gold body chain embellished with glittering crystal gems. The dazzling piece of jewelry circled her neck and trailed down her slender, sun-kissed torso, where it branched off to wrap around her waist.

Sarah also accessorized her dazzling beachwear with a pair of thin, over-sized hoop earrings. The hoops were so large that they almost hit her shoulders.

The petite star wore her dark, shoulder-length hair in wet, wild curls. She rocked a natural beauty look that included a soft pink lip, thick dark brow, and minimal or no eye makeup. She was pictured parting her lips, turning her head slightly to the side, and gazing back at the camera with a sultry look on her face.

Sarah was photographed from the waist up, so the bottom half of her bikini wasn’t visible. Her photo appeared to be a selfie.

In the caption of her post, Sarah singled out her hoop earrings with the first half of a Khloe Kardashian quote.

The brunette beauty’s future husband responded to her provocative picture by jokingly trying to cancel their current wedding plans. Wells proposed that they have a quickie ceremony in Sin City instead.

“Come home now. I’ve booked us a flight to Vegas to go get married tonight,” Wells wrote.

“On my way,” Sarah replied. Her response included a bride, heart, and groom emoji.

Wells wasn’t the only fan of Sarah’s photo. As of this writing, it has been liked over 235,000 times.

“Damn!! You are crazy gorgeous. Wow,” read one fan’s response to her post.

Other fans praised Wells’ amorous response to Sarah’s photo.

“Ahhhh @wellsadams reply to your photo – This. Is. Relationship. Goals. It’s so fun having a peek into y’all’s relationship!” wrote one admirer.

Sarah’s photo was a throwback snapshot that she’s shared before. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posted the picture on Instagram last April. The actress informed her followers that she was using it for workout motivation.